VENICE — Venice Area Historical Society presented the Ken Burns film “Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony” Sept. 17 and 19.
Attendance over the two evenings was 115.
This program was the kick-off for the 2019-20 Betty Intagliata Lecture Series and carried the theme “100 Years Since Women Got the Vote.”
A question and answer period moderated by Barbara Smith and Betty Intagliata followed the film.
The Betty Intagliata Lecture Series is sponsored by the Venice Area Historical Society with permanent funding provided by the Bill Jervey Jr. Charitable Foundation.
The next program in the series is about Ida B. Wells, African-American journalist and suffragist. Ersula Odom, a Florida re-enactor, returns to Venice to portray this little-known suffragist and fighter for Civil Rights.
The program will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice, 1971 Pinebrook Road, Venice. All programs are free and open to the public. No reservations are necessary but seating is limited.
For more information about VAHS, visit veniceareahistoricalsociety.org.
