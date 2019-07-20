By ELENI SOKOS
Guest Writer
The Women’s Resource Center (WRC) offers annual educational scholarships to recognize, reward, and encourage female students who are pursuing a higher level of education to reach a realistic goal in preparation for employment, self-sufficiency, and advancement in the community.
This year, $28,000 in scholarships were awarded with each of 28 recipients receiving a $1,000 award.
Brooke Benjamin, Shyla Robinett and Antonia Ventura were the Venice recipients.
Some key facts about this year’s class of WRC scholarship recipients: 64% of recipients have dependent children living at home; 93% are single, divorced or widowed; and 89% are below the ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) level. Of that, 39% live in Manatee County, 64% live in Sarasota County, and 61% are seeking a degree in health care.
On Sunday, May 19, the Women’s Resource Center held the Scholarship Award ceremony at the Sarasota Center, located at 340 S. Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. The scholarship recipients who were selected demonstrated a high level of commitment and determination to their educational goals. These women have also agreed to participate in Women’s Resource Center’s mentorship program, a new initiative to encourage engagement with WRC programs and services throughout these students’ journey to empowerment through education.
Scholarships were offered by the following individual donors: Jean Abrams, Anne Beckstein, Beverly Dennis, Entre Nous, Karin’s Causes, Mary Parker, and Nancy Schlossberg Academic Scholarships; the Betty Schoenbaum Family Foundation Scholarship; the Linda Mickelberg Memorial Scholarship; the Babe Weiller Memorial Scholarship of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County; and the WRC Scholarship Fund.
The assistance provided to these women is made possible by the generous contributions of individual donors and the WRC Scholarship Fund.
“Each of our WRC scholars has demonstrated great drive and a determination to achieve their highest potential,” says Ashley Brown, president and CEO of the Women’s Resource Center. “We are proud to support their hard work and perseverance. As women improve their education and training, their earning abilities increase. Through our scholarships and programs, we are creating opportunities for these women and their families. These scholarships make a meaningful difference in our community.”
For more information and resources, visit MyWRC.org.
About Women’s Resource Center
The Women’s Resource Center is a 501©(3) not-for-profit agency that has provided women (and men) with life skills training, career planning, and educational scholarships in Manatee & Sarasota Counties for over 35 years. The Women’s Resource Center assists thousands of women in creating independent lifestyles by identifying problems, enrolling them in programs, and connecting them to appropriate resources they need.
