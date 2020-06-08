Elfer care attorney John Griffin (copy)

Elder care attorney John Griffin will speak on Zoom in an event June 16 sponsored by Unitarian Universalist Church.

PHOTO PROVIDED

 PHOTO PROVIDED

VENICE — Wills, trusts, do not resuscitate orders and residency requirements will be addressed by elder care attorney John Griffin on at 1 p.m., June 16 via Zoom.

The public is invited to join at https://us02webzoom.us/j/8169010920, meeting ID : 816 901 0920 or go to uucov.org and click on the meeting from the church website.

The event is sponsored by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Venice.

Giffin is a graduate of Wake Forest University School of Law and a member of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys. He has served two terms as chairman of the Nursing Home Resident’s Rights Special Committee for the Elder Law Section of the Florida bar.

A questions and answers session will follow his presentation.

For more information, visit www.uucov.org, email dre@uucov.org or call 941-270-6187

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments