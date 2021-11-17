VENICE — Shortly before the City Council meeting Tuesday morning, Council certified the election results and the newly elected Council members were sworn in.
Helen Moore began her second term in Seat 3 Tuesday morning and Jim Boldt took the oath for his first term on Council and in Seat 4.
“Great, huge thank you,” Moore said about allowing her to continue to serve for a second term.
Moore exclaimed she would do her best in the coming three years in her seat.
New Council member Boldt thanked the people for supporting local government.
As for his first term and first meeting, Boldt said, “I’m humbled to have been given the opportunity to sit on this stage.”
During the Council meeting, Council members elected Nick Pachota as the new Vice Mayor.
Other business
Also on Tuesday, the Council:
• Heard first reading of a proposed comprehensive plan amendment to allow properties with existing industrial uses in the Laurel Road Mixed Use Corridor Future Land Use Designation to be rezoned to the Industrial, Light and Warehousing District and to allow existing planned industrial development-zoned properties to remain grandfathered.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance to rezone the property at 3530 Laurel Road East from Sarasota County Open Use Estate to city of Venice Industrial, Light and Warehousing.
• Adopted an ordinance amending the 2017-2027 comprehensive plan to include a private property rights element, to comply with state law.
• Adopted ordinances to annex a five-acre parcel south of East Venice Avenue between Colebrook Court and South Auburn Road; changing the future land-use designation from Sarasota County Medium Density Residential to city of Venice Moderate Density Residential; and changing the zoning from Sarasota County Open Use Estate 1 to city of Venice Residential Multi-Family.
• Adopted on an ordinance amending the Municipal Firefighters’ Pension Trust Fund to comply with tax code provisions.
• Adopted an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2022-21 budget.
• Adopted accepting utilities and improvements installed in Palencia Phase 2.
• Adopted a resolution revising the description of the Community Rating System Committee.
• Approved the purchase of 3560 Laurel Road East for $1,500,000 for a public park.
• Approved a request from the Waterford Community to allow non-native vegetation along the shared boundary with Watermark at Venice to remain.
• Considered creating a policy on the formation of board subcommittees.
• Discussed mayor and council liaison appointments.
• Elected a new vice mayor.
• Approved an agreement with Florida Power & Light for the installation of four electric charging stations at the water treatment plant.
• Approved an amendment to the interlocal agreement for emergency interconnects and potable water service with Sarasota County.
• Recognized Jim Foubister and the Make-A-Difference Day Leadership Team.
• Proclaimed Nov. 17, 2021, as Geographic Information Systems Day and the week of Nov. 14-20, 2021 as Geography Awareness Week.
• Presented a 20-Year service award to Police Lt. Jason Adams.
• Swore in firefighter/paramedics Danelys Banegas, Andrew Garcia, Juan Leyva, Daniel Manion, Timothy McCrink, Alex Peterson and Devin Rogers.
• Swore in firemedics William Clarke, Daniel Kimberlin, Jacob Shelton and Shane Vincent.
• Swore in Lt. Sean O’Connor.
• Presented a retirement certificate to Fire Department Battalion Chief James Craig Runck.
• Appointed Student Member Olivia Whittaker to the Public Art Advisory Board; Student Member Om Patel to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board; and Robert Hoffman to the Code Enforcement Board.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.