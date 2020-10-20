SOUTH VENICE — Lines wrapped around the R.L. Anderson Center on Tuesday as residents waited for hours to cast ballots.
While it was a bit of a tradition for some, early voting numbers are outpacing what they’ve been in recent years, according to officials.
“We always do early voting,” Venice resident Lana Holland said. “Usually we get right in.”
Not Tuesday. Holland was among about 6,000 expected to cast ballots throughout Sarasota County, approximately the same number it was on the first day of voting.
“It’s a more serious election,” Sharon Baker noted.
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner sounded slightly exhausted as he spoke Tuesday afternoon. But it may be a good exhaustion.
“It’s been a good first couple days for early voting. It’s certainly been brisk,” Turner said.
There are two aspects of voting that has slowed down the process a bit, he said. Social distancing due to COVID-19 and a two-page ballot. The length of the ballot, by its nature, means voters are going to spend more time making their choices.
It’s only the second time Sarasota County has had such a long ballot, much of it due to several Florida Constitutional Amendment questions.
But the time didn’t seem to trouble people awaiting their turn, he said.
“Voters seem to be enthusiastic and patient, overall,” he said. “They’re happy to get out and vote.”
Turner said there is certainly more interest in the 2020 presidential election, noting “candidates drive turnout in elections.”
And when it comes to presidents, well, 2020 certainly has brought out a turnout.
“I call them the Super Bowl of elections. You’re talking about the highest office in the land — with more social and traditional media — the candidates and all that attention really drive interest in this.”
Along with early voting, drop boxes are seeing a lot of use, he said. So far, they’ve received about 90,000 to their office and had 5,800 dropped off in person at voting spots throughout the county.
“We’re seeing record numbers of ballots,” he said.
Along with the drop-off ballots, there could be perhaps 80,000 voters who vote early, if the pace keeps up, he said.
And while the three choices, by mail; early or Election Day, are good for voters, he noted they only have until Oct. 24 if they want to request a mail-in ballot.
But if the want to do it in person, he suggested voters “really consider early voting.”
“I would encourage people to do that,” he said. “With the length of the ballot and the social distancing practices, there is going to be wait-times on Election Day.”
Voters seemed to understand the importance on Tuesday.
“They best get out and vote,” Baker said as she stood in line. “Some people will say ‘What’s it matter, my vote is only one vote.’ Well, what if it comes down to just one vote?”
