VENICE - The votes are in and Venice has a new mayor with Ron Feinsod winning the race with 92 votes separating him from City Council member Bob Daniels.
The results came in about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Feinsod won the election in a threeway race between him, current Daniels and Frankie Abbruzzino.
Feinsod had 3,589 votes, 40.10%; while Daniels brought in 3,497, 39.07% and Abbruzzino stacking up 1,865 vots - totaling 20.84%, according to the Sarasota County Elections website.
The Venice City Council Seat No. 5 will be occupied by Nick Pachota, who bested Debbie Sanacore in another very close race - Pachota with 4,500 votes and Sanacore with 4,377.
The Venice City Council Seat No. 6 was won by Joe Neunder, who bested Tim Brady with a final vote of with 4,960 votes to Brady's 3,871.
Those seats were held by Mayor John Holic, Council Member Jeanette Gates and Daniels. Holic plans to run for Sarasota County Commission.
The city of Venice has 19,607 registered voters. For this election, 9,007 ballots were cast - with a voter turnout of about 45.94%, the elections office said.
Complete stories will be online later tonight and in the Wednesday edition of the Venice Gondolier.
