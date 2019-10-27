Coming soon: “Star Wars, Episode IX, The Rise of Skywalker.”
I have no idea what is going to happen but I’m quite certain leaving the theater will not be easy for me. It is the end of a story arc I’ve been following since 1977.
Also coming, sooner: Venice City Council elections.
Again, I have no idea what is going to happen but I’m quite certain that we will do our best to give you candidate information prior to you doing your part for our democracy.
Over the last several weeks, we have published candidate interviews and our recommendations. We featured one seat per edition.
In our Oct. 30 edition, we’ll be rerunning the candidate features and our recommendations to give you a sense of who the people running for your local government are. And it will also feature some basic facts about the upcoming vote and how you can participate.
Our job is to get you information and a little bit of our opinion. Ultimately — and obviously — you get your vote on who should be in charge of city policies. My hope is we do our job well so you make your vote an informed one.
I could recycle a joke about Halloween and election previews and scary times but that would just be masking serious discussions.
(I said masking).
• • •
It’s a good time to say Bravo Zulu to two Venice residents who helped save a woman’s life this week.
Undoubtedly, they are receiving a lot of pats on their backs — and they are deserving.
Venice Fire Department Chief Shawn Carvey told me their actions were simply “heroic.”
“They did all the right things,” Carvey told me.
Rob Goodman and Ed Coster were strangers to each other until Thursday morning, when Goodman got Coster’s attention after he noticed a car in the water at Higel Marine Park.
An elderly woman was inside the nearly completely sunken car. The two men teamed up to call 911 and help save her.
Tragedy was averted in this situation. The crash investigation remains underway. But Goodman and Coster were credited with not only being heroic, but being smart and heroic.
If you’re ever in a situation where someone needs saving, do your best to try have someone call 911 first. Goodman and Coster both had training in emergency situations prior to Thursday morning. Many people don’t. Putting yourself in a situation in which you get hurt only increases a problem.
For Rob Goodman and Ed Coster: Thanks for teaming up and helping out.
• • •
A few people emailed about my chatter about a certain flag in a recent column. As always, letters to the editor are encouraged but I don’t publish emails that are not intended as letters to the editor.
But I’ll try to answer a few of the questions/comments I received here.
To {name redacted}: Don’t know why you had to involve my momma, although her opinion is roughly the same as mine.
To [name bracketed]: Are we talking unladen swallows?
To (name parenthetical): It’s entirely reasonable to suggest that, but it’s also entirely likely this is also unreasonable.
To : Always argue against abusive alliteration accompanying academic abstracts and absolute adjudications.
