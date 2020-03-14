First, we have the “gym-rat,” someone who goes to the gymnasium and stays there all day, often a kid playing basketball.
Now, we have the “cyber-slave,” someone who is so consumed by all of the gadgets and the individual resources of technology that they can’t help but employ them even if it’s only to gossip and spread rumors.
A religious leader recently gave a sermon on The Seven Deadly Sins. In case you don’t remember them, they are sloth (laziness,) envy, gluttony, pride, lust, anger and greed. He suggests there might be an eighth: the use of Tweets and Facebook to spread gossip and rumors.
Some people are so dependent on and are slaves to technology. They cut themselves off from all other forms of communications. We’ll call it being digitally paralyzed. Take for example a story titled “I’m All Caught Up” by Nick Mickowski saying “I experienced every podcast, video game, Twitter, Tumblr, Instagram, Reddit, and AMA you were talking about and now we can discuss anything you want to” to his friend. And the New York Times actually has a regular column called “ICYMI” (in case you missed it) for the technically inclined communicator.
So, what happens when people are so consumed by the “digital age” that they can’t break away from all of its demands and still try to stay in contact? For the time being we’ll call these people “Cyber-Slaves.” They are so paralyzed and consumed by the new technologies that they have absolutely no interest in the conventional ways by which most of us communicate. It has probably eroded their ability to use our language effectively and maybe even to be civil.
Conversations are electronic and digital and their interest is in being clever, attention getting and pointed, all directions that don’t bode well for developing relationships.
So how do we prevent getting caught up in this conundrum? Most of us are moderately articulate in the digital age tools as we use the computer for email and shopping and some of us even have iPhones. But do we want to take the next steps and be consumed by the technical landscape?
What can we do to make our environment have a sameness to previous years and not reduce us to blithering idiots in the minds of those so advanced? A contemporary of mine says he belongs to Facebook but only reads it and never posts anything. So he watches the parade go by. Should all of us be doing that or should we rebel?
The new technologies also seriously decrease our abilities to concentrate and focus on subjects. Gadgets corrode our attention span. Studies show that for young people, “screen-based activities”… iPhones, computers, video games, and the like…consume up to eleven hours a day and that these young people are so badly distracted that they are incapable of sustaining attention on any one subject.
May I suggest a ritual to keep sensible communications in the world around us?
It would go something like this:
1) Keep writing letters (do your grandkids ever say “Gee, Grandma, what’s a letter?”) It’ll keep you doing creative writing. And encourage your grandchildren to write “thank you letters.” It’ll do them good.
2) Instead of emailing or texting, pick up the phone…or take it out of your pocket…and call. You’ll get much more interplay and satisfaction out of it.
3) When next there is a need to communicate with someone, a friend or business associate, take a minute…a whole minute…and think about which medium would be the way to get the most out of it…a text, an email, a phone call, a visit or maybe even an invitation to breakfast or lunch.
4) If you must use “social media,” use it effectively. Research shows that, of the adult population now online, 71% are subscribers of Facebook.
For emails, Facebook and the like, make your entries meaningful, creative, on target. Use the language effectively, be complete and make your point.
5) Finally, when you receive a communication, for the sake of sanity decide whether or not you really need to respond, or by not responding will you reduce the blizzard of billions of messages per day.
If Marshall Mcluhan suggested that “the medium is the message,” does this mean that we’re doomed to world of living with cyber-slaves? And, does it also mean that we will have a robot as our best friend?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.