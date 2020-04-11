We have all had our favorite teachers over the years, who have crammed knowledge into our brains. What stood out about them; their discipline, their personality, or maybe the way they interacted with the class?
Current research shows that there are subtle differences in style that can be winners and that the skills needed in teaching and other critical services aren’t recognized in today’s society.
An excellent piece in the The Guardian reveals some of these hidden talents. They are made up of the micro-gestures the teachers employ; how long they waited before calling on students to answer a question (to give less confident students more of a chance,) how they walked around the classroom, when they stood still (often issuing instructions to reinforce what’s being said,) and how they roamed around the room toward a student whose mind might be wandering.
In part, the study is talking about the skill of herding cats. In order to teach, really teach, the teacher must do many things: determine when attention might wander, make a choice between lecturing and class participation and moderate the emotional climate of a discussion.
This is truly a performance skill above and beyond education. And, it is a very basic skill for communicating effectively. Studies done in 2005 at UCLA show that 56% of the effectiveness of communicating is in the non-verbal actions you take-the gestures, body language and facial attention, all geared to get your point across.
Which leads me to an additional skill necessary in being successful in our changing society.
My favorite columnist, David Brooks, says that there are some very special skills which will be rewarded in the next several years. They start with problem solving. Some people solve problems with a clock model, dividing the situation into segments, each interdependent.
Others can see the problem as a cloud problem whose elements are indivisible and always changing. In simple form, the clock solution is determined by timed segments which finally lead to a conclusion. The cloud method requires a mind that can keep several balls in the air and decide exactly when they all should come down to earth. Few people can see the complex situation for what it is, define it and recommend what should be done about it.
That brings up the many specific skills which will be rewarded as we move through the 21st century. The first is to be able to make non-human things intuitive to humans. This is the classic cloud problem and it is what Steve Jobs did so well.
Brooks calls the next skill purpose provisioning. So many people go through life overcome by the options for being great. This skill is all about cultivating moral passions and staying the course making them work for you.
Then comes opposability, the ability to keep two apposed ideas in mind at the same time and still function weighing the value of each of them and recommending a solution.
Finally, cross-class expertise. In today’s world, we need to factor in differences in class, ethnic and economic grounds. Institutions cannot function properly in an insular world.
Back to herding cats. If you’re presenting to them, always keep them on their toes (or paws.) Intersperse startling or funny comments just to keep the audience sharp. Use visual aids because cats always need something to play with. Make your presentation interactive encouraging group participation. Better to have small herds…than stray cats.
Finally, you might try the old fashioned way. Promise them a reward up front as you start to speak. “There will be cocktails and hor d’oeuvres served at the end of the presentation.”
