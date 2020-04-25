Life is a maze of rules. Some are moralistic, some are scientific and others humanistic.
We all know about The 10 Commandments as well as the rule of gravity. There is another, Newton’s Third Rule, the rule of action and reaction; a rule of physics (I was an engineer my freshman year of college until it rejected me and I discovered marketing.) This leads to the rule we’re focusing on, the rule of reciprocity.
The rule of reciprocity is all around us and we can’t deny it, and, once we realize that it can make us more persuasive, it’s time to put it into action. In simple form, the rule states that as you react to people, they react to you. You get what you give. You smile at them, they smile back. You growl…they growl.
A friend went to see a doctor to check him out for a life insurance policy. During the examination, the doc was barking orders…on the table, on the scale, in the chair…he was not forthcoming and a real non-factor in the conversation.
My friend decided to expand the conversation asking “How do you like your job?” The response: “Awful…the people are very rude.” Little did he ever think that they were just responding to him?
Reciprocity is all about giving…giving of yourself. Isn’t that what life is all about…in love, in business and in dealing with people? Think of what the true meaning of reciprocity could accomplish in politics or even in the parking dispute raging over the use of the median on four blocks of a street in town.
It can be planned compromise, which often solves serious problems. It is at the core of all communications for, if you block off receiving the message, you can’t respond to it. In business, it is at the heart of negotiations and conflict resolution.
In essence, reciprocity is when someone does something nice for you and you have a deep-rooted psychological urge to do something nice in return.
Deborah Benton, a former Miss Colorado, taught an exclusive Executive Ethics and Relationship Building seminar and one of her guiding principals was to have each person ask the other for a favor to be done for them…a minor favor…like introducing them to a friend. It established a bond and obligation which pulled the two together and created a relationship between them.
So, what does it mean to how we communicate? First, wouldn’t you rather talk to someone who’s receptive…not reluctant? Someone who has a history of reciprocity with you, meaning someone you can trust? The only way to do this is to show them from the beginning that you are receptive and giving.
When you’re talking or giving a speech to new people, there are several things you can do to create reciprocity.
The first is good non-verbal communications. Use friendly, forthcoming gestures and connect with the audience. Second, be likable. Smile, be vulnerable, and speak in a gentle manner, not in the voice you use in talking to Comcast about a problem
The primary way you can gain a step-up in reciprocity is to make the time you have allotted for the presentation important to them…to have the people in the audience value the information so much that they are willing to be saying to themselves “this is really good stuff...I want to be part of it.” Give them something to remember so that they are willing to take some action.
And, finally, have an “appeal” at the end of the presentation that asks for action by the assembled group. Tell your audience what you want them to do and when to do it.
The Japanese believe in reciprocity and got it right. Their word for “thank you” is “sumimasen,” which translates to “this will not end.” There’s no end to a relationship based on reciprocity.
