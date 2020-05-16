Of all of the people I have coached for public speaking in over 40 years, 80% of them said they get really nervous when called upon to perform … and most of the other 20% are liars.
Does this call for the “fight or flight” solution or should you just take a Xanax like some people do? You can always call in sick or just not show?
There is no “magic pill” for going into a presentation without being a little on edge. Polls tell us that of all of the top fears people have …dying, getting fired, divorce and public speaking … that public speaking is No. 1.
As one pundit mused “At a funeral, one would rather be in the coffin than giving the eulogy.” Edwin Newman, news anchor of NBC, once told me that he still got butterflies when he went on television. He said “The trick isn’t to get rid of the butterflies … it’s to teach them to fly in formation.”
It’s natural to be nervous when you perform. Know it and try to direct that nervousness to energizing how you act. Also, let it spur you on to preparing very thoroughly. So the key word is preparedness and this means three things: making sure the structure is right and that you have confidence in it, making sure that you are right for the assignment and practicing the talk before giving it.
There is nothing worse than providing listeners with an aimless recollection of disparate facts and images which, as Yogi Berra said, start no place and wind up someplace else. So first, be confident that you have the beginning, middle and end of your presentation down pat and gather your metaphors, examples and ideas. This will give you confidence and provide a road map for you to follow, putting a damper on your nervousness.
Next, make sure you are comfortable with presenting the subject. Have you ever had a colleague ask you to talk about a subject you weren’t committed to? You bombed, didn’t you? It’s difficult to put on someone else’s shoes. Know the subject inside and out. You will then be confident.
Finally, the most important aspect of preparedness is to practice. Remember the cabbie in New York City, when asked how to get to Carnegie Hall, responding “practice, practice, practice.” So, here are some tips for practicing.
First, if you have a typed script, reading it over several times is helpful but doesn’t do the whole trick. You need to hear the words out loud. Find a full length mirror and recite the presentation in front of it. Do it several times so you can get your timing down and gear up your non-verbal communications including gestures, eye contact and body language. It will make a world of difference in your preparation.
As I said, there’s no magic pill to get over nervousness, but experience really helps. Try rehearsing your talks in front of people getting some friends together before you perform to hear the talk and critique it. Or, do it as one member of our on-island camera club did.
She was asked to give a presentation back in Ohio so she asked for a slot on the agenda of a meeting. She then would have an audience for her presentation. What a great idea.
Here’s what you can do about getting rid of the anxiety in your speeches. Take the bull by the horns. You can hire a professional coach or trainer. This may be costly, up to $300 an hour. Or, you can join the Academy for Professional Speaking which will provide on-line workshops and updates on new technologies. Finally, consider joining Toastmasters International, a 90 year old club which provides tips and help as well as opportunities. Go see them on-line.
When your mother told you that practice makes perfect, she wasn’t quite right. Take to the words of Vince Lombardi who said “perfect practice … makes perfect.”
