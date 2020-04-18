Most of us have worked mightily to build outstanding resumes; the right education, advanced courses, industry affairs awards and moving up the ladder getting better jobs at each rung.
But, did we ever think about how we will be eulogized; the warmth that we have shown, our service to mankind, our moral actions and just the way we were with people … warm, interested and supporting.
We get so determined in constructing our resumes. We welcome any recognition within our sphere of operation; an award in college, our fast movement to better jobs in the corporation or with new companies.
But, what reflects the manner in which we got there.
So, why juxtapose the eulogy with the resume? Well, resumes are quantitative and eulogies are qualitative. Because one reflects on our professional accomplishments and the other on our “goodness”…the way we treat people, the warmth and faithfulness we exhibit in our relationships.
Every so often, an exceptional human being comes into my life. Where they come from, I don’t know, but what I do know is that they listen intently, laugh with me, and seem so vitally interested in what I’m saying and what I represent.
They are not thinking about what wonderful work they’re doing … they are not thinking about themselves at all. So, how can I be more like these people and be less self-centered?
The key word here is character, the moral values we place on what we say and do. It is inherent in the way we talk and what we do.
When I size up the other person, either one-on-one or in a group, I’m looking for someone who is informative in a credible fashion…and I’m looking at five principals I hope he or she will represent in that message.
The first is trustworthiness, the ability to inspire in me the feeling that this person is sincere and truthful. No false promises here.
Next is respect. Don’t ever belittle or talk down to people. Respect their intelligence. Be patient with questions they may ask, and, for the sake of all around you, get rid of that sardonic sense of humor.
The third component that makes up character is responsibility. If you are presenting ideas and concepts, you need to present them in a responsible way.
First, you need to establish that you have the right to be talking about the subject…what are your qualifications, background and expertise. You need to show that you will do what you’re supposed to do. You need to be accountable for your promises and actions.
There’s also an element of fairness in expressing character. People don’t react well to bullying. In your presentation, represent both sides fairly.
Finally, we come to showing a caring attitude. Care about your subject as well as the people you’re talking to. Are you just filling time up there blabbering away or are you investing time in being heard. If you care, you pick the latter.
John Wooden, the esteemed basketball coach, once said: “Be more concerned with your character than with your reputation, because your character is what you really are and your reputation is what others think you are. More reason to wish for a good eulogy than a good resume. I personally think I built a pretty good resume, but I dearly hope that my eulogy is a good one too. I just don’t want it to come too soon.”
