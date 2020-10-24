BARTOW — This is Allen Ellison’s third run for Congress but the first time his name will be on the ballot.
He ran in 2016 but dropped out of the race. In 2018, he was selected by the Democrat party after a candidate died about six weeks before the election — too late to change the ballots.
He faces Republican incumbent Greg Steube to represent Congressional District 17.
He was an education major in college when he took an American government class and realized that government can solve problems.
“My gift has always been helping others,” so he changed his major to political science at Florida Southern College.
Now a barber and salon owner in Bartow, he spent several years representing The Community Economic Council Inc. in Washington, D.C. advocating on business and commerce issues.
He’s the founder of the Center for Economic & Policy Development, created to “facilitate economic growth throughout Central Florida and rural parts of the country,” according to his website.
Ellison said being a representative is a partnership between the person elected and their constituency.
“You don’t need a congressman going to represent the president’s agenda” because it might not line up with what’s best for the people he’s supposed to represent, he said.
Yet Steube voted against hurricane relief and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, both of which would have benefited his constituents, Ellison said.
In fact, he generally votes against all spending, he said.
“If you’re being taxed by your government,” Ellison said, “your government owes you some benefits.”
Social Security should be protected and expanded, he said, and not privatized. He’s also for Medicare “across the board,” especially during the pandemic.
If the effort to do away with Obamacre is successful, he said that 50,000 people in his district alone would lose health insurance coverage.
The U.S. also should be looking for new trading partners, he said.
He opposes offshore drilling, saying the state’s aquifers are already polluted, and supports a move away from carbon-based fuels and toward renewable energy.
Steube, he said, proposed doing away with the Department of Environmental Protection, threatening the quality of the state’s water.
“Our environment generates income,” he said.
He said law enforcement agencies deserve more funding but they also need more training. It takes longer in Florida to get a barber license, he said, than to become a certified police officer who can carry a gun.
He said he believes in protest, not riots, and urges anyone who feels underrepresented to vote and consider running for office to “level the playing field.”
