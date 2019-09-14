NORTH PORT — Simon Cowell did not have to eat the judge's table by casting the deciding vote for a young girl who has captivated him - and millions of others - on "America's Got Talent" on Wednesday night.
Emanne Beasha’s journey on “America’s Got Talent” will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.
Emanne, 10, is a North Port resident and an opera singer.
After being nearly getting eliminated during last week's NBC show, Cowell secured Emanne’s place in the finals. She received three out of four judges’ votes to earn her place in the finals.
Despite all the praise from judges following her performance Tuesday, Emanne was on the bubble for the first time this season. She was selected as a potential "Dunkin Save" that could be selected by the audience vote during the show - but she and another contestant lost to Indiana comedian Ryan Niemiller.
Then, a final chance: The four judges had to choose their contestant to move on, either Emanne or light artist Alex Dowis.
Emanne's place in the finals was secured in the last 2 minutes of the show when the decision was left up to the judges. The normally unflappable Emanne tensed up and lips quivered as the judge's voted.
“You’re a gift from another planet,” judge Julianne Hough said ahead of her vote on Wednesday.
Judge Gabrielle Union said she watched and approved of the way Emanne carried herself onstage, offstage and with the other contestants and members of the crew.
“I watch how you behave and you’re a professional,” Union said.
Cowell made it simple, praising both Dowis and Emanne.
"I could justify a place for both of you," he said. "We have an incredible final lining up. Emanne, you're going to be joining that final."
"Thank you guys, so, so much," she responded to the crowd, her lips still quivering. "Thank you for everything. I'm so excited."
After her first performance Aug. 27, Simon had said the audience should have no problem voting her forward.
"If you don't make it through, I will eat this judge's table," the occasionally surly judge said after that performance.
On Tuesday night’s show, Emanne performed “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You,” a 1991 song co-written and made popular by Canadian singer Bryan Adams. Emanne performed the Italian translation of the song, “Quello Che Faro,” which was recorded by mezzo-soprano Katherine Jenkins, in a soaring operatic style.
When Emanne finished, Hough searched for words. “It was profound. It was beautiful,” she said.
“You have this unbelievable powerhouse voice,” Cowell said, “You don’t even know how good you are, which makes it so amazing.”
The “America’s Got Talent” final airs at 8 p.m. Tuesday and concludes Sept. 18, on NBC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.