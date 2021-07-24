NORTH PORT — If you’re craving fresh New York bagels with homemade cream cheese, you won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy them.
Empire Bagel is coming to North Port.
The owners have been operating a bagel store in Punta Gorda for about a year, and when a location became available in North Port, they felt it was fate.
“We have been so overwhelmed with the support of our customers and have had so many tell us they are from the North Port area,” owner Alyssa Oettinger said. “Many were requesting a closer location, so we decided it is worth the risk.”
Oettinger is a retired teacher who co-owns the business with her husband, Paul. They are from New York where you can find a bagel shop on “every other corner,” according to Alyssa.
“We’ve lived here for about 10 years,” she said. “It was always my dream to own a bagel store. We’ve ventured along the coast in this area looking for bagel shops and didn’t find many.”
The Punta Gorda location was slated to open last March, but there were problems because of delays due to COVID-19.
“It added another level of complexity to the process,” Alyssa said.
The is the Oettinger’s first venture in the food business.
“The community has been so good to us ... our customers have been fantastic.”
The new bagel shop will be at 1093 N. Toledo Blade in North Port.
“We actually found out about the location from one of our customers,” Alyssa said.
The store is a little bit bigger that the Punta Gorda one.
“We just took the location over July 1,” Alyssa said. “The architect is working on some minor renovations and we are waiting for the city to complete its process.”
Empire Bagel is a family run business offering New York-style bagels, egg sandwiches, salads and Boars Head cold cut sandwiches. All the cream cheeses and salads are made in house.
“We are always trying different combinations,” Alyssa said. “We see if something works, and if it does, it gets added to the regular menu.”
The owners say their regular customers are more like family, and everyone who works in the store are either family or longtime friends.
“We couldn’t do it without them and we vow that the Punta Gorda store will never be relegated to second place. The biggest surprise in this business endeavor has been and still is, the funny, genuine and appreciative customers.”
