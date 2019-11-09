Editor’s note: Service and product information in this column should not be taken as an endorsement of the business.
PGT Innovations of North Venice Communications Manager Stephanie Cz noted “realigned” jobs with the busiensses, according to an email she sent.
“We constantly assess our business needs to ensure that our company is structured appropriately. We have realigned our business with adjustments across our Florida manufacturing locations. At this time, we are focusing on assisting our people with the transition to help them land on their feet.”
There are more than 3,000 workers in the group.
“PGT Innovations remains committed to providing premium windows and doors that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces,” the email stated.
Joyner’s donate to veterans
Joyner’s Family Insurance recently presented their Help Our Community Referral Program donation of $1,020 to Wounded Warrior Project.
Since 2003, the organization has improved the lives of millions of warriors and their families by transforming the way America’s injured veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged in our communities.
For every referral received, Joyner’s donate $10 to their charity of the quarter, additionally holding a quarterly drawing from the people who made the referral. Winner Christine Garrison donated $250 to Englewood Helping Hand.
Physicians receive awards
Sarasota Memorial’s medical team honored two physicians for outstanding service to the hospital and the community. Orthopedic surgeon Ronald White was awarded the health system’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award and cardiologist Chippy Nalluri was named 2019 Physician of the Year. They were selected by a committee of physician leaders and recognized at SMH’s annual medical staff meeting.
New Chief Medical Officer
Michael Schandorf-Lartey is the new chief medical officer for Doctors Hospital of Sarasota. He replaces Thomas Trinchetto who retired. Schandorf-Lartey has been an internal medicine hospitalist for nearly 16 years. He is from Ghana, West Africa where he worked as a general medical practitioner in various rural and urban hospitals, and did residency training at St. Agnes Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.
New quality officer
New Venice Regional Bayfront Health chief quality officer is registered nurse Carole Beauchamp with more than 30 years of health care experience. She has had leadership roles with oversight over quality, regulatory and case management for various health systems.
Ramer receives accreditation
Elise Ramer of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, a member of Florida Public Relations Association, earned professional accreditation in public relations, joining the more than 5,000 fellow professionals. Her career spans over 15 years and she is the senior director of public relations for Premier Sotheby’s International Realty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.