ENGLEWOOD - Englewood Art Center is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by offering its summer term classes online, June through September, it said in a news release.

The art center is a part of the Ringling College of Art and Design. 

"Classes cover a variety of topics, including urban sketching, drawing, oil and acrylic painting, and figure and face drawing," the news release states. "Through the Zoom platform, students can learn from and interact with instructors, while receiving real-time creative encouragement and instruction."

Among the options available is a Young Artists Studio for children.

That studio program "will explore a new medium and technique every week. Projects include clay tree faces, found object sculptures, printmaking, textile dying, painting and much more."

For more information, visit www.ringling.edu/EAC or call 941-474-5548.

