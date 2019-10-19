If you’re not reading this paper while sitting outside on your lanai or porch, you’re really not taking advantage of the Florida advantage — warmth between Oct. 15 and May 15.
Of course, if we’re in the middle of a tropical storm on Saturday or Sunday ... sit under an awning while you read it outside. Perhaps you should cover the paper, and yourself, with a rain jacket.
Now, if you’re reading it online, you should obviously lug your personal computer out as well and continue looking at it that way. And bring it a rain jacket. But perhaps you should invest in a laptop or tablet computer.
I’ll try not to repeat it too often but as weather gets cold up north, make sure we enjoy our ability to get out into nature — whether it’s going to the Venice Jetty or Myakka River or Oscar Scherer state parks, or just on your own property.
And yes, there are plenty of things to do outside with festivals going on right now through the year 3923 starting today in Venice.
I’ve been to the future. Things get weird in 3922.
• • •
If you’re thinking about doing some early voting, know that we’re covering our candidates this week and next. We’ve already had stories about the candidates for City Council 5 and 6 seats, on Wednesday and in this edition. We also have our recommendations — which are simply that.
Our Oct. 30 edition will rerun all of our stories and recommendations on several inside pages along with some other pieces of information about Election Day and early voting. We’re hoping it helps you with your ballot.
• • •
Driving around town you see a lot of star-spangled banners waving. You can almost hear Lee Greenwood singing while you’re traveling down roads and highways here. America flags of Venice could be its own Instagram page.
Occasionally, there’s the other flag that is flown. You’ll see it large near I-75 and I-4; it shows up randomly in our country.
Over the summer I noticed someone flying it in Vermont. It’s displayed prominently in some parts of the country — just a fact of life.
People say it’s heritage, not hate.
Eh. It’s a heritage of hate. For hundreds of years, people were enslaved based on the color of their skin. For four years, we Americans killed each other over such ignorance.
They waved their flag of ignorance and hate.
And to paraphrase a friend who was taught it was a “state’s rights” issue while growing up in a Southern state school, it took him all of 30 minutes to read history as an adult to figure out how much bunk that school lesson was.
So fly your flag if you’re still misinformed on what you think it represents and you’re happy to stay ignorant. You have that right.
I’ll give it the salute I’m sure it deserves. Good news, though, by the year 3922, everyone considers that flag really, really stupid.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.