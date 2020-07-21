SARASOTA — The Ringling is offering virtual programs that it hopes will bring the museum into your home.
It starts July 22 with its Virtual Gallery Conversation: “The Dog Days of Summer.”
It starts at 1 p.m.
“There’s no end in sight to the hot and sultry ‘dog days of summer,’” it said in a news release. “Stay cool in the air conditioning while you join in on a conversation about artworks featuring our favorite canine companions.”
It said the Museum of Art Courtyard Sculpture is also beginning July 22. Updated information on the artwork is available at eMuseum. Those interested can also learn more at the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages highlighting the sculpture.
For more information, visit https://emuseum.ringling.org/emuseum/collections/96302/
For more events or to few other collections, visit https://www.ringling.org/ and click on Collections.
At 5:30 p.m. Friday, it hosts a virtual Artist Talk with Jennifer Packer.
Packer is an artist and 2020 recipient of the Hermitage Greenfield Prize at the Hermitage Artist Retreat. Those interested should register online at www.ringling.org.
Ola Wlusek, The Ringling’s Keith D. and Linda L. Monda Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, will be with her as they discuss Packer’s work. It will be moderated by Andy Sandberg, Hermitage Artistic director and CEO.
“In these dog days of summer, enjoy the cool galleries of the Museum of Art and Circus Museum, or stay home and join a virtual conversation exploring canines of the collection,” it said. “The courtyard of the Museum of Art has been a place of respite, study, and gathering since the museum first opened in 1930.”
Those interested can find the museum’s online collections and follow The Ringling on social media to learn more, it said. It is online at ringling.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.