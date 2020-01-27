SARASOTA — The Players Centre for Performing Arts is ready for the acceptance of new plays for its 19th annual Players New Play Festival from now until April 24.
A committee of judges will select five plays to be presented in a “Reader’s Theater” style format during the week of June 29-July 3 at The Players Centre Backstage Theatre.
One of the winning plays will be selected as “Best of Series” and might have the chance to be work-shopped and produced depending on the availability of space as the theater is moving after April 30, 2021.
Sandra Musicante and Jeffery Kin are the coordinators of the event.
Guidelines:
Entrant must be a resident of the Gulf Coast area (defined for this contest as extending from Tampa/Clearwater to Fort Myers) and over the age of 18.
Full-length plays are preferred but one-acts will be considered.
Maximum number of performers needed to produce the play is eight. Playwrights are asked to delineate if there are multiple roles that can be doubled.
Manuscripts must be typed in 12-point font and bound, with playwrights’ biographies included. Scripts will not be returned.
No evaluations will be rendered with any rejected entries.
Author (and collaborator, if any) may submit only one script at no cost. Each additional script is $10 — the enclosed check made payable to: The Players.
Play must not have had a prior production, although those work-shopped before non-paying audiences are acceptable.
Published plays are not eligible.
Entries that have been previously submitted to The Players are eligible, but only “if the work has been substantially re-written.”
Musicals are not accepted.
Submit one hard copy to: “The Players New Play Festival,” The Players, 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236. A second electronically transmitted copy needs to be emailed to jefferyk@theplayers.org.
Deadline is April 24. No submissions will be accepted past that date.
Winning Selections
At least five entries will be presented in rehearsed readings at The Players Centre from June 29-July 3. The five finalists will be announced via The Players website by May 15.
Playwright must be available to attend rehearsals and to attend the reading.
Winning entries will have a director assigned and will organize at least two rehearsals.
Playwrights are responsible for supplying updated and corrected copies of their script to their director and cast.
Plays not following the guidelines listed above will be disqualified.
The Players Centre For Performing Arts is at 838 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota FL 34236. Phone 941-365-2494. Fax: 941-954-0282. Visit theplayers.org.
The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and one hour prior to curtain time.
