SARASOTA — The Glenridge Performing Arts Center’s 2020 season continues through April 21.
Highlights include the new star of the guitar world, Diego Figueiredo on Feb. 23; and the game-changing puppetry troupe, the Cashore Marionettes on April 21.
Ben Turoff, the director of the Glenridge Performing Arts Center, describes the season as “thought-provoking and heart-moving.”
“We showcase an exciting variety of artists and acts that aren’t found elsewhere in the region,” he said, noting the line-up includes “top jazz, classical, and pop artists, groundbreaking puppetry, comedic performances and intellectually stimulating lectures, traditional folk dance, multimedia nuevo-flamenco extravaganzas, and an ensemble performing music from the Middle Ages.”
That makes any event intriguing to audiences.
“You know when you come to The Glenridge you’ll be treated to extraordinary, one-of-a-kind artistry,” he said.
Upcoming events:
2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23: Diego Figueiredo
While he’s only 37, this rising star of the guitar world has released 23 CDs, three DVDs, and played in more than 60 countries. Figueiredo is the winner of several important competitions including The Montreux Jazz Competition, and the VISA Prize. His concerts are a fusion between jazz, bossa mova and classical music. Figueiredo has a unique interpretation, with tremendous techniques, enormous emotion, and his shows have been a great success to all audiences.
He was born in Franca, Brazil, in 1980, and at the age of 4, he used to strike poses carrying his small guitar. At 6, he got a mandolin, which was kept in a very special place in his house. Figueiredo played many instruments before choosing the electric guitar when he was 12, playing in theaters and local pubs, revealing the great art of improvising and harmonizing. At 15, he conquered theaters and nightclubs in many different Brazilian states, playing solo or with renowned musicians.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 14: The Landscape of Guitar
This extraordinary encore performance serves up a sensory feast for the soul with the art and music of the guitar.
Performing fiery Spanish guitar pieces like “Malagueña,” to the gorgeous vocal harmonies of “Sounds of Silence,” master guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter Julie Patchouli takes the art of guitar to another dimension with a multimedia concert experience. The music plays against an immersive backdrop of vibrantly painted, guitar-themed landscapes.
Hecksel and Patchouli have been called “one of the top nuevo-flamenco groups in the world” (Zone Music Reporter). Folk festival favorite Julie Patchouli’s sparkling lead vocals, beautiful duets and award-winning compositions compelled the Chicago Tribune to say the duo’s “songs about harmony and healing inspire the human spirit.”
2 p.m. Sunday, March 22: The Four Freshmen
With pure energy and great songs from the past and the present, this always fresh quartet transports audiences to a world of music. Some audience members will return to the bygone days of their youth; others will be delighted to experience their unique brand of vocal harmony entertainment.
Those experiencing The Four Freshmen for the first time will always wonder: “Why haven’t I gone to see them before?”
7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 16: Sarasota Earlye Musicke Consort
Talk about old school. This dedicated ensemble performs music from the 1300s to the present on recorders of various shapes and sizes. This woodwind instrument was first documented in the Middle Ages—and it’s lost none of its power.
Composers who have written for it include Purcell, Handel, Vivaldi, Telemann, Johann Sebastian Bach, Benjamin Britten, Leonard Bernstein, and Arvo Pärt.
The Consort’s instruments also include a viola da gamba, an early version of the modern cello. The Consort’s varied programs include descriptions of the instruments and commentary about the music played. The Consort will be wearing Renaissance costumes to enhance the presentation.
2 p.m. Sunday, April 19: Kate Delaney
Kate Delaney covers a wide range of styles and genres, including jazz, Broadway, and popular music. After her years as a headline singer on some of the world’s top cruise lines, she now performs at Performing Arts Centers across the country.
She will be back at GPAC this year sharing songs some of her favorite songs from Barbra Streisand, Linda Ronstadt, Ella Fitzgerald and more.
8 p.m. Tuesday, April 21: The Cashore Marionettes in “Life in Motion”
Unmatched in artistry, grace and refinement of movement, the internationally acclaimed Cashore Marionettes are redefining the art of puppetry, and astounding audiences in Europe, the Far East and across the United States, including stops at the Kennedy Center, Annenberg Center, Kravis Center.
In this performance, “Life in Motion,” Joseph Cashore presents his collection of marionette characters in a series of scenes taken from everyday life and set to music by such composers as Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss, and Copland.
Through a combination of virtuoso manipulation, humor, pathos, classic music, and poetic insight, the Cashore Marionettes take the audience on a journey that celebrates the richness of life.
For more information about the Glenridge’s 2020 season and to purchase tickets, visit gpactix.com or call the box office at 941-552-5325. The Glenridge Performing Arts Center is located at 7333 Scotland Way, Sarasota.
