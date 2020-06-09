VENICE — In its effort to help flesh out the city’s draft land-use regulations, the Environmental Advisory Board heard a common theme from two water experts last month: Stormwater ponds are crucial.
The state has known for 25 years that they aren’t as effective as expected at removing nutrients from runoff, said Steve Suau of Progressive Water Resources.
New standards are in the works but progress is slow, he said.
That mostly leaves it to developers and homeowners associations to implement higher standards on their own.
Locally, the main problem is nitrogen because the environment has evolved to deal with higher levels of phosphorous by absorption, he said.
But that’s not how nitrogen is processed. As a result, nitrogen levels in Sarasota Bay have risen over the last 20 years, he said, and that’s had an impact on seagrass beds.
The use of both nitrogen and phosphorous are banned in the county and the city until Sept. 30 to reduce their presence in runoff during the rainy season. These nutrients are believed to contribute to red tide blooms and are the only one of the causes that people can control, he said.
They can do that at the source, said Sean Patton of Stocking Savvy LLC, by enhancing stormwater ponds. That means designing them to reduce erosion, reducing the use of herbicides and planting the entire perimeter with native plants.
“If people take nothing else from this, it’s just to put native plants everywhere,” he said.
Where possible, Suau said, the water in them should be recycled via irrigation. Golf courses commonly do that but don’t factor in the presence of nutrients in the water and use fertilizer anyway, he said.
Nitrogen has a cycle like water does, he said, but land-clearing for development removes nitrogen “fixing” bacteria from the soil.
These “denitrifying” agents convert nitrogen into a gas that’s absorbed into the atmosphere, which is about 78% nitrogen, instead of leaving it a solid or liquid that can make its way to a body of water.
Developers would be smart to scrape the top soil, do their site prep and then put the top soil back down, Suau said. It would have some natural fertilizer in it and they could water less as well.
The board continues its review of the land-use regulations at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10. The agenda, with directions on connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
