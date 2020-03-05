VENICE — As part of its continuing mission to confer with all the city boards that play a part in land-use decisions, the Planning Commission sat down with the Environmental Advisory Board on Wednesday.
It was the first opportunity for both groups to discuss the draft land-use regulation provisions related to the environment. And there are a lot of them — 83 pages worth.
For those reasons Development Services Director Jeff Shrum urged the board members to consider the big picture rather than try to focus on details. City staff hasn’t even weighed in yet, he said, so the proposed regulations will also need to be revised to address their concerns.
Shrum simplified the task somewhat by telling the participants that several parts of the environment-related provisions will likely see few if any changes.
Regulations pertaining to structures over water are somewhat new, with the city having taken back responsibility for them, and the tree-protection ordinance is recently adopted. Sea turtle protections have been worked out over a period of years and are effective.
But the draft brings in new elements from the comprehensive plan, such as a change in open-space requirements. It distinguishes between functional open space — land for passive and active recreational uses, some bodies of water — and conservation open space — perimeter buffers and dry retention areas, for example.
A planned unit development is already required to have 50% percent open space. Of that, under the draft regulations up to 25% could be functional open space, with the remainder conservation open space. But there would be a minimum of 10% of each, which doesn’t exist now.
Regarding these and other provisions, Commission Chair Barry Snyder said, his members need the EAB’s input on how strict the city wants to be, where it can exceed state law; what the benefit to being more strict would be; and what it might cost.
There are draft provisions pertaining to resource management plans and environmental assessments. Which projects need them, and at what stage, he asked.
The resource management plan would be a move away from current city practice of getting conservation easements dedicated to the city, Shrum said. It would be a commitment from a developer that preserved land would be maintained in perpetuity.
But there also needs to be a mechanism for ensuring that the homeowners association that succeeds the developer knows of the obligation, said Commissioner Dick Hale.
“Otherwise, they’re just setting up the homeowners for a major expense in five to seven years,” he said.
The next chance for the EAB to go over the draft regulations is at its March 25 regular meeting.
A week before that the Planning Commission has a joint meeting with the City Council to report on its progress and get direction for finishing the land development regulations.
