VENICE — More than two months ago the members of the city’s Environmental Advisory Board left a joint meeting with the Planning Commission with homework: to comment on eight provisions of the draft land-use regulations.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the board wasn’t able to meet until recently.
What the members found out pretty quickly was that they were in agreement on one thing: They didn’t feel they had enough information to do what was being asked of them.
The first topic for discussion was “functional open space” — land for active and passive recreation.
The draft regulations prepared by the city’s consultant include a provision that “up to 25 percent of the required functional open space may consist of existing or proposed bodies of water.”
Where, several board members asked, did the 25% figure come from?
“I don’t want to say it came out of thin air but that’s the way I felt,” Board Member Ron Courtney said.
Board Member Joy Bush said they need to know the pieces into which a parcel for development gets divided before offering an opinion on how big each should be.
“We don’t really know what the slices are,” she said.
They were similarly in the dark about wetlands and surface waters, where the concept is that development should avoid any impact, or keep it to a minimum if it’s unavoidable.
Who decides what’s “minimal”? Board Member Michael Campbell asked.
“It’s very vague and because it’s vague, it’s not strong,” Board Member George Davis said.
Vagueness favors developers, Bush added.
The board is scheduling a meeting for May 27 for further discussion and to hear from water experts they decided to invite on Mayor Ron Feinsod’s recommendation.
There were some topics on which they know the direction they’ll be recommending to the Planning Commission, though.
• Buffers around water features: The draft regulations suggest an average 25‐foot, minimum 15-foot buffer around each feature. They’d like it to be bigger.
Bush offered a 20-foot minimum, though she acknowledged that she didn’t know if that’s the right number.
• Wildlife and open-space corridors; They want these to be bigger too — more than the 25-foot minimum in the draft regulations. They even kicked around the possibility of discouraging walls other than at the entrance to a development, or requiring large openings to allow animals passage.
“Walls say ‘no wildlife wanted here,’” Bush said. “Walls all the way around a development should be a ‘thou shalt not.’”
