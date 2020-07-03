VENICE — After hours of debate, the Environmental Advisory Board came up with recommendations for all the relevant parts of the city’s draft land-use regulations.
Well, almost all.
Board members said they still need some guidance on the use of open space in a planned unit development (PUD). The draft states that a minimum of 10% be “functional” — usable, basically — and 10% be for conservation.
Overall, a PUD is required to have at least 50% open space. So, board members need to know, are the 10% minimums for the total acreage or only the portion that’s open space?
They’d like to increase the amount required to be functional, but not if it comes at the cost of conservation open space, which they’d also like to expand.
Among the things they agreed on are:
• that developers should have to do a wildlife study, and that wildlife corridors be contiguous through developments. No more than half of a development’s boundary could be walled or fenced, and no wall or fence could be longer than 10% of the perimeter.
That would ensure at least five breaks in the wall, Board Member Mike Campbell said.
• the storage of hazardous materials over water should be prohibited.
• stormwater ponds should have a 20-degree slope, with aquatic plantings and an organic material trench around the entire perimeter to filter out nutrients. The board is still looking into how wide the trench should be.
• burning after land clearing should be prohibited. Instead, developers should be required to mulch the organic material for use on the property. The city currently allows burning with the use of a “burn box,” which is supposed to cut down on smoke and ash.
• top soil scraped up site preparation should be saved and put down again to use the nutrients in it, cutting down on fertilization.
The board plans to have a further discussion of adopting Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design LEED standards when it resumes meeting in August after the City Council’s summer break.
While many of the standards encourage water and energy conservation, board members expressed concern that LEED certification might be achievable by meeting other standards that are of lesser environmental impact.
The next scheduled board meeting is Aug. 26. When the board has completed its deliberations, its recommendations go to the Planning Commission.
