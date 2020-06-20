VENICE — The Environmental Advisory Board will make its final pass at the relevant portions of the draft land-use regulations Wednesday before reporting to the Planning Commission.
The members have reached a consensus on most of the items they've discussed but need to flesh out their opinions before sharing them.
There's support for requiring a developer to provide the homeowners association that will assume responsibility for common elements a resource management plan.
The members seemed inclined to make that a general requirement without getting into specifics. But they're in favor of recommendations from two water management experts who spoke at a previous meeting that more needs to be done to keep pollutants out of lakes and ponds, and to design them so they're more efficient at removing ones that do get in.
They're in favor of requiring a study of local wildlife and their movement patterns so appropriate wildlife corridors can be created. The corridors should connect through adjacent development, they agree, and no more than 50% of the perimeter of a development should have a wall or fence.
Again on the recommendation of one of the experts, the board members want any vegetation removed during land clearing to be mulched and planted as a sort of filter around stormwater ponds.
Similarly, they want removed topsoil to be replaced after grading, so its organic materials can be reused.
Adherence to Florida-Friendly Yard standards should be encouraged, accompanied by a reduction in the use of turf grass.
They want developers to be required to at least consider following Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design. Getting someone on the city staff qualified in LEED standards might lower the cost of certification, they said.
The Environmental Advisory Board meets virtually Wednesday, June 24, at 1 p.m. The agenda, with instructions for connecting to the meeting, is at VeniceGov.com under the "Meetings" header.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.