Someone once sang “Put a little love in your heart and the world will be a better place.”
The Epiphany Cathedral Catholic Council of Women put a lot of love in their hearts and serve Epiphany School and the community.
Their calendar for 2020-2021 includes their annual fundraisers. These events include a baby shower for the moms and children at Our Mother’s House. They have scheduled their card party for Aug. 18, the fashion show for Nov. 11 and Christmas luncheon for Dec. 9.
In 2021, their card party is on Jan. 21.
All plans include adjustments for safe distancing and safety.
These days CCW President Fran Frederick and Judy Robertson are among the food pantry volunteers. CCW members Georgia Boone is one of the quilters making masks. Carol Plummer and Beth Nyberg and their husbands deliver Meals on Wheels.
The CCW are a friendly group. Their meetings usually include a luscious pot luck dessert bar. Three cheers to the Epiphany Cathedral Council of Women for looking forward determined to put their fundraising back in full gear.
Thank you Fran Frederick for this information,
Memorial Day tradition
Memorial Gardens continues its tradition of placing flags on the graves of veterans for Memorial Day weekend. The organizers need volunteers. This year in practicing safe distancing there will be no group gatherings.
Instead, bundles of flags will be placed on the roads of the cemetery and volunteers can take a as many as comfortable and place them on the graves of veterans.
The work begins at 8 a.m., May 22. Memorial Gardens is located on Center Road just east of Venice Middle School. Contact Marjorie Dellecker at Memorial Gardens for information.
Some of our best
The special person of this week is Rosie Schroeder who represents all the Food Pantry volunteers. Rosie is on hand usually five days a week making sure the donated food is organized. It must be categorized and organized into packages for distribution to make sure all recipients receive food for balanced meals. The pantry continues to need donations.
Rosie organizes traffic patterns and makes sure there are enough volunteers on hand to keep the distribution safe for recipients and volunteers. For many families and individuals in the community the food pantry is the food source.
Rosie and the food pantry volunteers are a blessing and make Venice a great place to live.
