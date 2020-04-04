On the day before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ statewide safer-at-home order was set to go into effect, some people were trying to sort out which businesses would be considered “essential” and remain open.
Executive Order 20-91, effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, limits Florida activities and businesses to those that are “essential,” in order to keep people from gathering and slow the spread of COVID-19.
A previous executive order by DeSantis on March 17 ordered nightclubs, bars, and other businesses to close for 30 days.
Many businesses like restaurants have been offering curbside service or delivery, and some big-box stores have been limiting the number of customers that could come in at one time.
According to the executive order, “All businesses or organizations are encouraged to provide delivery, carry-out or curbside service outside of the business or organization, of orders placed online or via telephone, to the greatest extent practicable.”
On Thursday, as the deadline approached, some stores and shops were closed, while others remained open.
In Venice, Sunbug owner Norhala Houck was preparing to close the clothing store for the foreseeable future.
“I might think it’s an essential service,” she said. “But it’s not.”
Business had been very slow anyway, she said, mainly just some loyal customers who were happy to see she was open.
She was also taking photos of clothes to post on Instagram. People can contact her that way if they see something they like, she said, or visit the website for her other store, VeniceTwist.com, to place an order.
She said she hopes to reopen by May 1. The executive order expires April 30.
A lack of customers had already shuttered most barber shops and salons.
All three Great Clips locations in the area had already shut down. A call to James Griffith Salon went to an answering machine advising that it’s closed, while the machine at Partridge Barber Shop was full and couldn’t take messages.
The Salon of Venice was still open late Thursday but the owners were unavailable as they were wrapping up their final few clients. A sign on the business Friday morning said: “Due to government order we will be closed until we are allowed to reopen.”
Hobby Lobby in North Port’s Cocoplum Plaza remained open, and the company was intending to keep the store open, even after the order went into effect. A sign on their door read that Hobby Lobby is considered an “essential business,” because it offers supplies to make surgical masks, and sells educational supplies, office supplies, and various components for at home small businesses.
Many customers in Hobby Lobby wore face masks, while employees wore gloves and served customers behind a plastic partition. Tape on the floor shows how close customers could stand near each other.
Linda Obergefell, from upstate New York, was visiting a friend in Venice and considering moving to Florida. She doesn’t know when she will be able to head home.
“They don’t have any stores like this where I live,” she said.
She came to Hobby Lobby because she saw it was open, and she wore a face mask.
“I’m wearing it to protect myself and my friend,” she said.
Best Buy is considered an essential service, because it offers computer equipment that would allow people to work from home.
Michaels had a sign informing customers the stores total occupancy would be 10, which included employees already inside. A line of five waited their turn, outside, four of which had face masks.
At Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts, there was a similar scene of people waiting to get inside, though the line spanned to 10 people.
Linda Maynard is looking to get creative with her mask-making, since she ran out of elastic. Her daughter is a paramedic in Michigan, where she has already sent dozens of masks.
She said her daughter will place the masks she makes over her N-95 mask to “extend its life.”
