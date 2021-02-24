FORT MYERS — Fans of Emilio and Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine need to see “On Your Feet,” the musical about their rise to stardom and love despite both professional and familial obstacles.
That one of the biggest obstacles was from Gloria’s mother may have been the most difficult except that her mother also had taught her the resilience and stick-to-it qualities she needed to survive her mother’s negativity.
Husband Emilio’s never-wavering love, support and drive fueled somewhat by his own family background that sent him to America by himself as a youngster proved to be another cog on the incline rail to stardom.
Talent and that Latin beat won out however, topping the Latino charts and then the U.S. charts as Emilio kept pushing and prodding and demanding more of various record producers.
While that is the back story of the latest main stage show at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater, it is the music and the dance numbers and colorful set and costumes that make this production so worth the drive to Fort Myers.
The book was written by Alexander Dinelaris. The music featured is from music produced and recorded by Emilio and Gloria and the Miami Sound Machine
Directed by Eliseo Toman with assistant direction and choreography by Natalie Caruncho, the cast is filled with talent — all prove that talent will out no matter the ethnicity, the language, the lineage or anything else.
Sets are colorful, convertible and adapt to several scenarios as the show progresses.
Costumes by John T. White add additional color and sparkle to this high-energy production.
Those who have not been for awhile will note some major changes in the audience but not on the stage.
This is a big cast with 22 individuals plus three guitar players and an ensemble of 12 dancers, all in face shields on stage and all adhering to strict health rules off-stage between shows.
Half the tables and chairs have been removed to allow for social distancing and the safety of audience and staff members. You sit with your party, not with strangers and tables are at least 6 feet apart.
Temperatures are taken as you enter the building and floor markers encourage safe distancing.
There are no paper tickets.Instead, you give your name to the hostess at the entrance to the dining room and then a staff member your party to its table.
The buffet remains although guests no longer serve themselves. On Friday and Saturday, there is table service for the dinner shows with a choice of prime rib, chicken or seafood entree or the buffet. Soup and salad are brought to the table.
There is still an array of desserts but these days the selections are pre-plated.
Masks are to be worn everywhere in the theater except while eating or drinking. Most people complied during the show although there were a few who must not have heard the message which was announced from the stage along with the usual birthday and anniversary congratulations.
As for the show — it is even better than the array of desserts.
With Alex Rodriguez as Emilio, Alexis Semevolos Velasquez as Gloria and a lengthy list of supporting players, plus colorful costumes and great dance numbers, this show manages to put the pandemic aside for the evening.
The unique story of “On Your Feet” is well played with a strong cast, good music and colorful dance numbers.
The Broadway Palm Dinner Theater is at 1360 Colonial Blvd., Fort Mayers which is about 1 hour and 12 minutes from Venice according to Google.
For reservations, go to broadwaypalm.com or call 239-278-4422. Be sure to make reservations at least a day in advance as there are no tickets and be sure to wear a mask.
