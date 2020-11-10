VENICE - Tropical Storm Eta dragged bands of rain over the area Monday as it moved off Florida’s coast and into the southern Gulf of Mexico.
As it passed offshore, Sarasota County School took the day off, but resumed Tuesday.
Early Monday, the storm dumped rain on the Gulf Coast, however, the winds came from onshore, and while they brought rain squalls and gusting winds, reported damage was minimal.
Because of the direction of the gusting winds, coming out of the east and north, the surf remained relatively calm through Sunday night and Monday.
“The beach is holding up,” said Damian Ochab, president of the South Manasota/Sandpiper Key Association. “There’s not a lot of wind, nothing what I expected.”
Forecasters are keeping an eye on Eta in the Gulf, as the storm may take a turn to the north — or possibly back toward the Florida coast at some point.
“There will not be much movement with the storm over the course of Tuesday and possibly Wednesday,” said John Scalzi, meteorologist for WWSB, ABC-7 in Sarasota. “After that, the storm once again begins to move to the north, but models significantly disagree on where the north motion will lead.
“There remains uncertainty in the official forecast and the impact on the Suncoast weather later in the week.”
