No one will ever forget the year 2020 — especially if they live in Florida or one of the other states prone being hit with tropical storms and hurricanes.
With September approaching and having just finished writing about hurricanes for today’s Our Town feature story, what else could I possibly think about?
I moved into my then-new house in 1994, which was shortly before I went to work as a real estate stringer (part-time writer) for this paper.
Soon I was having so much fun seeing all the new homes in the Venice to Osprey area and writing about them that I craved more.
About the same time the editor needed a full-time writer to replace someone who was leaving. Obviously desperate, they hired me based only on my real estate articles.
Soon I was covering the School Board, an occasional home fire, traffic crashes, even a City Council meeting. Perhaps the paper really was desperate to send me off to cover all those things.
I have now been with the Gondolier for 25 years and covered everything but sports. My first editor actually asked if I could cover a high school game one day. I said I could cover ice skating and curling and possibly tennis but I would have no clue about how to cover football.
That would have been the fall of 1995. That was the year of Hurricane Opal, which did a bit of damage to Venice Beach, not enough to need stories from the entire staff however.
It was not until 1998 that the entire department was put on hurricane alert because of the threat of Hurricane George, which seemed headed to Venice. The entire news team was put on alert and given various aspects to cover. I actually live in a house that is built to withstand most hurricanes, so I was not worried about my safety at home, but my assignment was to be at the newspaper building with its big open area. My associates said they weren’t too sure how safe it was. I wasn’t either. But George came and went, doing so little to the area that our front page headline was something about “Gentle George.”
Once again, Venice was lucky because “Gentle” George was not so easy on the rest of the world. While it whirled between Sept. 15 and Oct. 1, it killed 604 people in the Caribbean and gulf, causing billions in damage. It was a Category 4 at its strongest. Fortunately, it was about a Category 2 when it was in the Gulf of Mexico, hundreds of miles from Venice.
Covering storms became an annual event and most of the time the native Americans proved correct — Venice seems to be comparatively safer than met other places in Florida
Yet all it would take is one storm that didn’t get that message and this town could have its famous beach destroyed and the downtown flooded to such an extent that businesses might be closed for months or longer and houses dating back to the city’s early years might sustain serious damage.
That being the case, when serious storms threaten people have moved to shelters off the island.
My house is on the higher end of the island, 18 feet above sea level so it is the least likely place to flood. But one year, I had to have four trees removed because the ground had been so saturated that the rather young trees had very nearly been uprooted and were not salvageable.
Only twice have I missed a hurricane since moving here. In 2004, when Charley threatened St. Petersburg and then headed south to do extensive damage to Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda.
In August that year I was judging an ice skating competition in Green Bay, Wisconsin, when a fellow judge asked me how close I lived to St. Petersburg.
“About an hour’s drive,” I said only to learn that St. Pete might be blown off the map by a hurricane (Charley) headed its way. I thought: “Great. My house is hurricane proof but my car is at a parking lot near Tampa Airport and likely will be blown away or at least severely damaged by flood waters.”
Then Charley made other plans. My car was just fine when I returned the following Sunday.
The second time I was not at home, my friend Pat Horwell invited me to stay with her at her apartment in downtown Sarasota because Irma seemed headed toward Venice. I loaded my car with clothes for a few days and food that might spoil if the power went out. Her then brand new apartment building is so well built that even during the height of the storm we barely heard the wind outside and both of our cars were safely high and dry in the building’s garage. The TV went out a few times but we had air conditioning and lights during the whole storm.
As it turned out my house was safe as well but had I stayed I would have been without water for a few days because a water main had a problem on the island. My power was never out but for some reason about seven houses on my street were out of power for several days because of a damaged transformer nearby.
This year, unless a strong possibility for flooding is predicted, I will once again hunker down at home. As the pandemic continues I probably would not be welcomed at Pat’s because the building’s owners are not welcoming anyone who does not live there.
For many who normally evacuate to a shelter, this year that is going to be a problem thanks to the pandemic.
Places used in the past may not be able to hold as many people because of social distancing.
If ever there were a time for detailed planning for what you might do should a hurricane seriously threaten Venice — this is the year.
If you can get out of the area, do it no later than three days before the storm is due or you could end up in your car in a parking lot formerly known as I-75.
If you stay, be sure to have plenty of water and canned foods that need no refrigeration. Have enough for each person for at least a week.
My freezer will be filled with bottles of ice water, which should keep a few items safely chilled for an extra day or so should the power go out. I will know if the power goes out because of a little jar filled with ice on top of which I have placed a penny.
If everything in the freezer is too warm, that ice will melt and the penny will be on the bottom of the jar. If the power returns and everything freezes again. I need only look at that jar. If the penny is at the bottom of the jar, all the food in the freezer will be tossed.
Be sure to have plenty of masks and handiwipes and cleaning gear and plastic trash bags. I have plenty of batteries and several chargers for my smartphone and new batteries in my garage door opener. What I might learn the hard way is that those batteries may not provide enough power to open my heavy hurricane-proof garage door.
All my important papers are either in the safety deposit box at the bank or sealed in extra sturdy zip lock bags in a drawer in my home office. Even if flood waters get into the house those papers will be all right.
There may be something I am missing but I will read Don Caillouette’s book one more time before a storm hits and hopefully will be fine.
I worry more about the pandemic and the people who refuse to wear masks because they think they don’t need them
They don’t need them to protect themselves but they need to wear them to protect their friends and loved ones.
This is a year none of use will ever forget, but hopefully we can all survive it if we care enough about each other and follow the suggestions of experts such as Don, who has made a study of hurricanes for many years.
Be safe.
