Five area nonprofit organizations shared $14,724 in monetary donations from the 2019 Coldwell Banker 'Cares' Fall Festival on Nov. 7 at Venice Community Center.
The beneficiaries included Child Protection Center, Laurel Civic Association, Venice Firefighters Benevolent Fund, Rescue Garage and Ronald McDonald House. Venice Food Pantry received donated canned goods. Donated pet food went to The Pet Resort (“Meals on Wheels for dogs”) and The Cat Sanctuary.
Pet rescue
"They adopted us."
That's how Silvia McCoy of Rescue Garage, a small pet rescue in North Port, describes her organization's relationship with Coldwell Cares. Officials of the real estate company's foundation "adopted" Rescue Garage for the 2018 Sun Fiesta and then its employees voted to make it one of their beneficiaries for this year's festival. Rescue Garage rescues dogs.
"We pull the ones that mostly no one else wants," McCoy said during a festival break. They rescue pets who have been hit by cars or are very sick. Their motto is that they "Rescue, rehabilitate, retrain and re-home" pets.
| Some of their canine charges come from kill shelters, others from hoarding cases. Recently they took in 15 dogs from a Polk County home where deputies seized 40. They receive pets who have been victims of animal cruelty and those whose owners face eviction. As of Dec. 13, four dogs remained un-adopted.
"We take all those in, get them fixed up, both physically and mentally, and then give them homes," McCoy said.
For more information, go to rescuegarage.org.
Non-designated funds
For nonprofit organizations, sometimes the focus is not how much money is donated, but rather for what purpose. Everything the Laurel Civic Association does is funded by donations or grants. Donations like the one from Coldwell Cares are unrestricted, meaning "We can buy the food with it, and we feed 100 kids a day," Sandra Terry, Laurel Civic Association executive director emeritus, said at the festival. "This kind of money really helps us because it's not designated to a certain thing and we can spend it where it's needed."
Terry doesn't have to look far or think hard to list success stories at the Laurel Civic Center.
"The programs that we have now, have worked," she said. "We have one young man who's getting his Ph.D. (Torus Washington is a cancer researcher at University of California San Diego.) We have one who is a Teacher of the Year (Lashawnda Anderson in Jacksonville). She's been teaching for six years. We want them to start and we want them to finish and be wonderful adults.
"We get new kids every year. The kids are different. They are out there and they have different needs. When they come to us, we just want to fulfill that need."
Laurel Civic Association is a multi-time recipient of festival donations. Coldwell Banker Realtor Associate Nancy Jordan, chairperson of the 2019 Cares Committee, said her office "has a soft spot for the beautiful job they do. They're helping children, not only to feed them but to give them values. It makes such a difference."
For more information, go to laurelcivic.org.
Costly assessments
Not every child grows up in the embrace of an organization like Laurel Civic Association. For some, having a good day means surviving abuse.
Florida is one of the deadliest states for children. It's No. 4 in terms of child deaths, said Doug Staley, executive director of Child Protection Center. "The good news is (that) we used to be higher," he said at the festival. "We've decreased but it's still way too high."
Child Protection Center works closely with law enforcement and the state Department of Children and Families. Donations to Child Protection Center have a very practical use. Each medical exam that results from a report of child abuse costs the organization more than $600. Staley says the CPC is looking to grow its services after experiencing a "vast expansion" of its workload in South Sarasota County.
Child Protection Center has offices in Venice, North Port, Arcadia and Sarasota. Its largest program is its child protection team, a full-time medical staff headed by a medical doctor. This group does all of the child abuse exams when reports are made on the child abuse hotline (1-800-962-2873), including medical assessments for abuse and forensic interviews.
"That's the entry point for many of our services," Staley said. "From there we make recommendations to help those families and those children to improve their circumstances and to help keep them safe.
Some children assessed by Child Protection Center are removed from their homes and alleged crimes are investigated. When children return to their families Child Protection Center and other agencies provide services to help the children stay in their homes.
For more information, go to cpcsarasota.org.
Some funds were raised through festival auctions, a 50/50 draw and a poker run. Coldwell Cares' major event sponsors included: Pillar to Post Home Inspections, Sunbelt Title Agency, Hoskins Pest Control and Venice Renovation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.