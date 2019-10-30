Why would anyone leave Venice — or even Sarasota — just because one’s heart ceased to beat?
While the ghost of Bertha Palmer may not dwell permanently at Historic Spanish Point, many believe she makes occasional appearances there as well as in Chicago at the Palmer House Hotel and perhaps in Paris or London where she also lived from time to time until her death in 1918 at her home in Osprey.
The next time you visit Historic Spanish Point, ask about Bertha and if there have been any recent sightings.
While one person may say “No, absolutely not,” another might say “yes,” she has been seen in her former rose garden or simply standing beneath the pergola.
That is how people seem to feel about ghosts — even at this haunting time of year. About half believe and about half absolutely do not believe.
Personally, I like to think about the possibility that when I die, I might be able to visit places I particularly enjoyed while alive, places such as Bali and Walt Disney World or perhaps a favorite ice rink where I curled or ice skated or judged other skaters.
I also would want to make sure that those still living were continuing to preserve the history of this area that I have come to know and love these past 25 years or more.
Given the stories people have shared with me about local “spirits,” it seems possible. although I am not in a rush to know for sure.
In both Sarasota and Venice, there are tours during which guides share the stories as they lead guests by foot or on a trolley from one place to another where specific spirits are said to have been sighted.
In Sarasota, Discover Sarasota Tours offers air-conditioned trolley tours led by its resident authority on Sarasota’s spookier side, Seva Anthony.
While you will have to discover the ghosts of John and Mable Ringling on your own when Ca d’Zan (their former home) is open, Seva will share stories of such haunted places as Sarasota’s theaters and opera house and perhaps a certain cemetery. Sarasota has some wonderful ghost stories, whether you believe — or not.
There were many stories associated with the old Golden Apple Dinner Theatre, which was just east of the Opera House. That building has been renovated and transformed into retail stores.
I wonder if any of the new people have had any “experiences” with any of the old beings associated with the theater, including a dog and a female spirit who liked to toss an electric fan at someone in the ladies dressing room, according to Sarasota actress Kyle Turoff whose parents founded the Golden Apple more than 50 years ago. If not, where did they? Did they join the spirits of the Opera House or move on to another theater in another city where they also may have performed or directed or painted the stage floor.
Venice also has its share of spirits that have been seen in such places as Venice Theatre, the Venice Centre Mall — once was home to the Kentucky Military Institute — a shop or two on West Venice Avenue where one might be tripped by a dog ghost or spooked by a former sea captain as well as in individual homes — some old and some not so old.
There are houses throughout the city where unexplainable things have happened. In the middle of the night lights go on for no reason. Sprinklers turn on at 2 a.m. At one house, a person is seen walking past a corner window at odd times even though the yard is totally fenced and there is no easy access to that area.
As all this recent road and other construction downtown might have stirred up the spirits, this year could be the year when some “new” ghosts appear — or not. Perhaps the spirit of John Nolen might stop by to see how the city is faring.
While many people left Venice circa 1928 as the Florida land boom ended and the Great Depression began, about 400 people remained. They literally saved this city for those of us here today. If they stayed here then, why would they leave just because they died?
Since moving to Venice from Texas, Ronnie and Tiffany Fernandez have studied the history of Venice in-depth, including its haunted side. Ronnie, a banker, is the current president of Venice Heritage and passionate about city history, With his wife, Tiffany, he formed Venice Walking Tours. Together they give a variety of guided tours of Venice, including some related to its more permanent residents — its ghosts.
Check them out on Facebook at Venice Florida Tours. To make a required reservation ($15) for an upcoming tour, call Tiffany at 817-793-8433.
There’s always something more to learn about Venice — whether you believe — or not.
Halloween Fun at the SPARCC Card & Game Party
Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center injects Halloween fun into its annual Card & Game Party with a costume contest. The event is hosted from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Plantation Golf & Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Attendees gather with friends to play games like Mahjongg, Bridge, Euchre or their favorite board game, enjoy a delicious lunch and participate in raffles. But that’s not all. Your registration supports SPARCC and helps raise funds to provide life-saving, free and confidential programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. For more information visit www.sparcc.net/events.
Do Rotarians believe in ghosts?
Perhaps I will find out tomorrow when I share some of my favorite tales with members at their lunchtime meeting at Venice Yacht Club.
Children’s Halloween Parade
The annual Children’s Halloween Parade is Oct. 31 in Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice. The parade down Venice Avenue will begin promptly at 5 p.m. led by Lions Club of Venice members. The Venice Lions Club has proudly sponsored this event for 61 years. More than 500 children are expected to receive candy treats from the members of the club. Following the brief parade, children will be free to trick or treat for more goodies at stores along the avenues. This is a chance for kids to show off their costumes to the delight of spectators, parents and grandparents. For more information, call Kara Morgan at 941-484-6722.
Above all, have a happy and safe Halloween.
Boo!
