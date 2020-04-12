A question to new neighbors in Sarasota National led an area nurse to team up with a retired Wall Street executive, Sarasota County officials, a Nokomis teenager along with Venice High School instructors to assist Venice Regional Bayfront Health with its COVID-19 pandemic fight.
As coronavirus became a part of the nation’s reality in March, Rita Malpedo and her husband were moving into their new home in West Villages. Both work in health care, she as a registered nurse with Gulf Coast Medical Group Regional Cardiac and Vascular Associates.
Malpedo recalls talking to a neighbor who was recovering from heart surgery through their lanai. It was in the first days of caution, and the neighbor casually asked if nurses and doctors were needing anything.
“They said: ‘Why don’t you reach out to Warren? He lives down the street,’” Malpedo said.
CONNECTIONS
Warren Pollock has spent his time since retiring as a business executive by “playing engineer, builder and inventor,” he said.
His neighbors, Gail and Jim Borruso, knew Pollock tinkered with 3-D printers and had seen him make visors for his own use. They were the first connection between Pollock and Malpedo.
“We talked about the N-95 masks,” Malpedo said. “We keep it with us. My main concern was keeping my prized possession decontaminated and clean, and he started asking me about face shield masks,” she recalled.
The two brainstormed.
“If we can cover ears, nose, mouth, we’re good. We’d be safer,” she said. “And he said: ‘I can do this, I can make it.’”
The concept of using the idea of the visor and taking it a few steps forward was broached.
“I got started on the project before all the pieces were in place because Rita conveyed urgency during our initial conversation,” Pollock said.
An hour later, he had the headband made.
“The first thing he tried worked,” she said.
Pollock was able to produce 20 initially, but much of it was dependent on receiving the right material — clear mylar sheeting — for the project.
“I had no idea what a 3-D printer could do for me in my life three weeks ago,” Malpedo said.
The two speak on the phone and work to keep social distance between them. She’s not been able to give him a hug, high-five or handshake for the effort.
But they needed to make it so Venice Regional Bayfront Health would use it.
“We don’t want to use something that doesn’t work,” Malpedo said.
PERMISSIONS
That weekend, Malpedo called Venice Regional and started asking who would want and use the face shields.
“’What do you guys think of this? Would it work?’ And I got: ‘Yes. Absolutely. Make as many of these as you can.’”
They enlisted the help of others at the hospital.
“The pandemic is a public health crisis and people want to do what they can to be a part of the solution,” Venice Regional Bayfront Health Marketing Manager Julie Beatty said. “It’s inspiring to our team to see those people with sewing skills apply them to creating useful items at this time.”
Dr. Jim Landis assisted by giving permissions for the new way to obtain products.
“There was no protocol for a pandemic; this had never happened before,” Maledo said. “He said: ‘Absolutely, let’s do it.’”
The number desired was no longer about 20. It was 100. It was hundreds. They were going to need more people. They were going to need more supplies.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health Materials Director Mary Gearheart provided a roll of mylar. Dr. Jonathan Dreier provided a laser cutter. A call to Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler and his wife, Sarasota County Schools Board member Bridget Ziegler, along with Matt Osterhouf with Sarasota County Emergency Management, assisted with obtaining more materials and needs.
There was advice, good advice, from medical professionals: The shields needed to protect the face, but couldn’t be so cumbersome that it was detrimental when working with patients.
“People want to help, they just don’t know what to do,” Maledo said.
Ziegler told Pollock he should reach out to Larry Shannon at Venice High School, and Justin Erickson and Ronald Dipilo at Sarasota Technical College.
Pollock called on Venice High School, touching base with engineering instructor Larry Shannon on a Sunday.
The help was immediate.
Pollock worked on the IT side of the project while Maledo kept up with the hospital crews.
Larry Shannon put Pollock in touch with a student who had his own 3-D printing machine who might be willing to help.
THE TEENAGER
The noise hums and whirls constantly as a few fans push air through the bedroom. The 3-D machine buzzes, pauses, clicks, whirls and buzzes again as it forms the plastic in the Nokomis house.
Ultimately, it is one part of a face shield that will be pieced together by a few people working together to assist hospital workers at Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
Caden Kriska, 17, is a junior at Venice High School. The Nokomis resident is doing his part to help fight COVID-19, mostly from the computer and 3-D machine in his bedroom.
Each one takes 2 hours and 6 minutes to form. Each one has six prongs that have a respective hole in the mask.
“It’s a little better than a face mask because it covers the entire face,” Kriska said.
He purchased his 3-D printer in December after saving up some money. Since then, he has used the printer for a variety of small projects, from small sculptures of boats to a shelf and a stand for his headphones.
“I wanted to bring this side of engineering to my house,” he said.
The spools of plastic cost between $17-$20. With each piece using about 2.2 kilograms of material from a 16-gram spool, he could in theory make more than 135 pieces of the mask.
“I’m just going to make as many as I can,” he said, as No. 35 was being formed by the machine.
He credits Larry Shannon with helping bolster his interest in it. His stepfather, John Hearon, started teaching him in freshman year about it.
While he enjoys what he can do with 3-D machines, this has been a different reason for it.
“I really enjoy doing it,” he said. “I enjoy giving back.”
Pollock assembles the final pieces and gets them to the hospital. Kriska was there when some were being given to the hospital. A doctor recognized Kriska from a social media post.
“When I was giving 26 of these to Mr. Pollock, a doctor from the hospital was there and taking some of the masks. And he said: ‘Oh, you’re the kid from Facebook. Thank you so much.’ And I could feel that impact right there. That was something.”
Hearon said Caden’s math and engineering skills have been strong and he’s applying it in many ways.
“We’re proud of him,” said his mother, Theresa MacDonnell. “When this opportunity came around, it was just an automatic yes … (he) wanted to join the team that’s making these masks for doctors and nurses who are working tirelessly. The fact he has the knowledge, the passion and the machine is just a great way for him to help the community,” she said.
WHAT’S NEXT
It’s about preparation for the peak of the pandemic. Everybody involved knows COVID-19 has its own timeline. What the health professionals and volunteers are working toward is having the right materials on hand if Venice Regional has to take on a bad situation.
With the three weeks of starts, Pollock is bringing in more volunteers and materials.
“Things are shifting in that more people and resources want to participate and I will help those folks get started,” he said.
He has helped shorten print times for the materials, with times down from 2 hours per unit to 30-40 minutes.
How many will end up being produced? Likely hundreds.
“In the beginning I think everyone looked at me like I was crazy because I was wearing the shield,” Maledo said. “As time went on, everybody wanted them. Now it’s a thing. It’s a part of the uniform.”
Every day, she drops more off that are completed by the team of volunteers.
It’s appreciated, Venice Regional officials say.
“Our teams are deeply moved by the outpouring of support from the community we serve,” Venice Regional Bayfront Health Marketing Manager Julie Beatty said.
“The food and supplies are appreciated not only for their practical benefits, but also because they demonstrate that our neighbors care for the people at Venice Regional who care for them and their loved ones. Our co-workers also have been incredibly encouraged by the chalk messages that members of the public have drawn outside our building.”
Maledo agrees.
“It’s going to help a lot. I think when the surge does come, these things — everybody will be using it,” she said. “From nurses to janitors to administrators. Hopefully by the end of this week, everybody will have one.”
Pollock said he has “done the heavy lifting now, but it’s really becoming a community project. People want to help.”
The project brought together the private sector, volunteers and hospitals, he said.
“It’s a challenging time. This is a time for civic responsibility and can-do attitude,” he said, noting “the people in the field,” nurses and doctors “know exactly what’s going on.”
In a follow-up email, he said he hopes people keep in mind what they should be doing.
“My hope is that the community does not delegate the heavy lifting to silent warriors in our hospitals,” he wrote. “This is a war that everyone needs to be fighting and that requires change and sacrifice.”
He called Maledo a “real hero here.”
Maledo believes there’s a “lot of heroes” in the situation, but points to Pollock.
“I don’t even think he realizes … the magnitude of how he’s helping. Warren has helped orchestrate all of this,” she said.
She said it’s strange for her because she’s never seen herself as a type of leader in a situation.
“This is absolutely the craziest story I’ve ever been involved in… It didn’t dawn on me that people would want to help. It’s really neat to see people coming together and helping. In a time of fear and pandemic, these people … they are like: What can I do? How can I help you out?”
She said it makes her a bit emotional.
“Everybody is a hero,” she said.
