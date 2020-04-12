DONATIONS

FROM VENICE REGIONAL:

"As we prepare to respond to more cases of COVID-19 in our region, we are accepting donations of homemade masks as well as FDA-approved personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies, including surgical masks, N95 masks (medical and construction grade), gloves, gowns, face shield and eye protection. While we have sufficient supplies on hand to treat the patients who are now in our care, we are increasing our resources so we are prepared for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients. We appreciate the community’s support for all of our caregivers during this time. If you have supplies to donate, email Ingrid.Tetreault@BayfrontHealth.com."