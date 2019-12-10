Renaissance residents Hope Elwell, Jim Grna and his wife Beth, Joyce Shaffer, Wing Yu Tom and Ron Quinn, stand with Lifestyle Manager Alexis Michel Angelo, prior to sharing cookies and fellowship during the exchange.
Renaissance resident Jim Grna came dressed in festive attire for the event.
Wing Yu Tom displays the box of holiday cookies she shared with fellow residents.
SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA Wing Yu Tom displays the box of holiday cookies she shared with fellow residents.
Renaissance’s Christmas tree, located in the community’s clubhouse entrance lobby.
Homemade peanut butter and chocolate cookies were brought by residents Jim and Beth Grna.
Ron Quinn was one of several Renaissance residents who attended the recent holiday cookie exchange.
Joyce Shaffer chooses from the cookies brought in by fellow resident Wing Yu Tom.
Beth Grna smiles while she makes her cookie selections.
