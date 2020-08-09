SARASOTA — Child Protection Center Executive Director Douglas Staley is marking a milestone of 25 years working with the nonprofit, it noted in a recent news release.
“Doug Staley is emblematic of our mission at the Child Protection Center: to prevent child abuse, to intervene on behalf of abused children, and to treat abused children,” former CPC Medical Director Dr. Katherine Keeley said.
Keeley was there at the beginning of Staley’s career.
“He has created a culture of collaborative teamwork in the Child Protection Center. With his high work ethic and his dedication to quality client care, Doug has led us our efforts to protect children,” she said.
Staley began as a case coordinator for the child protection team, then he earn his master’s degree in social work, becoming the CPT team coordinator.
He was later named vice president of client services and Sexual Abuse Treatment Program director.
He became executive director in 2011.
Former CPC Board Chair Karen Valentino, who has been a “transformational donor,” according to CPC, said she can’t think of another person “more devoted tot he mission of CPC.”
“He lives and breathes the mission of CPC,” Valentino said. “He is so compassionate, yet disciplined, unyielding in his fight against child abuse, and a heart of gold; the ultimate humanitarian.”
Staley also serves on the Board of Directors for the Florida Network of Child Advocacy Centers and is a parenting educator and a DOH Quality Assurance Team leader.
He was congratulated by Sarasota County residents and CPC advocates for his work.
“Your passion and tireless energy have transformed CPC, yielding outstanding deliverables to the benefit of the children in Sarasota County,” current CPC Board of Directors chair Tony Dempsey said.
Graci McGillicuddy, a local philanthropist, also praised him.
“It is really difficult to narrow it down to one quote,” she said. “He is so mission driven, so passionate about the well-being of children. … I admire him so, and am eternally grateful for the leadership he has provided to CPC.”
Staley said the center and its mission hasn’t seen its best day yet.
“We have so much potential, we are improving every day, our staff is growing professionally and personally — we have had good days, we have had great days — but we haven’t seen our best day yet,” he said.
During the 2019 fiscal year, CPC provided more than 71,000 services to Sarasota and DeSoto county residents.
For more information on Child Protection Center, visit CPCSarasota.org or call 941-365-1277.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.