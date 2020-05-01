The doors may be closed at the Jewish congregation of Venice, but there's a lot happening online.
Meetings are taking place via Zoom, Rabbi Ben Shull and Cantor Marci Vitkus are conducting Friday night Shabbat services, and members are being contacted on a regular basis by the Caring Committee headed by Sue Aaron as well as the Board of Directors. Members needing assistance are receiving help, be it food delivery, phone calls, and more.
Some of the ongoing online activities include Torah Study and Schmooze (chat) with Rabbi Shull, and a Coffee Klatch with Cantor Marci.
Yehuda and P'nina Salu, who head the education committee, are planning to start online enrichment programs as an alternative to the popular Sunday morning breakfasts and Wednesday brown bag lunch series. The Sisterhood book club is alive and well. Holidays are being observed.
The JCV family is reaching out to one another and the community as we self-isolate physically but not spiritually.
Interestingly, several new members have joined the congregation during the past several weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.