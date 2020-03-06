Sign up by March 15 to learn about "Writing About Family" with author Alex Marzano-Lesnevich.
Just a few places remain for the all-day event which culminates with a wine and cheese party at 6 p.m. at the library. Tickets for Friday's event are $20 per person.
The Hermitage Fellow will be the first speaker at the Venice Writers Festival seminar program beginning at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20 at Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave., Venice.
The companion book fair will be that Saturday, March 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Blalock Park which is just west of the library in the 300 block of South Hassasu Street.
When we write memoir or autobiographical fiction, our characters are drawn from the people we love, the people we know the best.
So why is it that sometimes those characters appear the blurriest to readers, less vivid because they’re drawn from someone real?
Is it possible that how close we are to someone might be the very thing that complicates turning them into an effective character? As writers, we must set aside self-interest to understand our characters’ motivations and allow them to live on the page. Only then will our characters have as much emotional reality for our readers as they do for us as writers. This is just sometimes difficult when we know them in real life—because writers are human, too. This workshop will offer techniques for helping render the people you love on the page. The author will be available to sign books following the workshop.
Alex Marzano-Lesnevich is the author of "The Fact of a Body: A Murder and a Memoir," named one of the best books of the year by Entertainment Weekly, Audible.com, Bustle, Book Riot, The Times of London, The Guardian, and The Sydney Press Herald. It was an Indie Next Pick and a Junior Library Guild selection, a finalist for a New England Book Award and a Goodreads Choice Award, and has been translated into nine languages.
Marzano-Lesnevich has written for The New York Times, The New York Times Sunday Magazine, The Boston Globe, Oxford American, Harpers, and many other publications. She has received a Lambda Literary Award, the Chautauqu Prize, the Grand Prix des Lectrices ELLE, and the Prix France Inter-JDD, an award for one book of any genre in the world.
