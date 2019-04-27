VENICE — One of the most-asked questions after a hurricane is When is it safe to return home?
One answer is, if there’s still a lot of flooding, don’t bother.
On Friday, Bob Harrigan, meteorologist at WWSB-TV in Sarasota since 1985, told a room full of mostly new residents that storm surge kills after a hurricane.
“Most people think that wind and rain is a major killer in a hurricane,” Harrigan said Friday at the Venice Hurricane Expo. “Really it’s storm surge. Freshwater flooding can be a real devastating problem. Do not drive in water where you can’t see the road. Fresh water flooding can wash away roads and bridges.”
He said more than half of hurricane-related deaths are from water/flooding while only 12 percent are wind-related and 11 percent are surf-related.
He said during one hurricane, 17 inches of rain fell in Sarasota, causing all four Interstate 75 interchanges to flood and preventing motorists from leaving the area via the highway.
Harrigan also said each hurricane has its own personality. Therefore, they should never be thought of as the same event every time.
“A category 2 storm can bring more rain and storm surge than a category 4 hurricane,” he said. “That was the problem during Hurricane Katrina (August 2005). People who lived through Hurricane Camille in 1969 thought they could survive a category 5 hurricane, because there were near-200 mph winds. Therefore, when Katrina came along at a Cat. 5, they thought they could survive. They didn’t evacuate. The difference was that Katrina brought 28 feet of water. It was the highest storm surge recorded.”
Harrigan said while many believe Southwest Florida is protected by the Native American Indian blessings to protect ancient burial grounds, or because of its latitude. He said just because a hurricane hasn’t made landfall here in many decades doesn’t mean anyone should ignore evacuation warnings.
“If you are on the island of Venice and the bridge is damaged, you can’t get off of it,” he said. “There are three bridges in Venice and there’s low elevation. For these reasons, you put yourself in danger because we cannot get first responders out to you. The storm surge in Venice can reach 18 feet.”
Ed McCrane Jr., Sarasota County Emergency Management Chief, reiterated Harrigan’s statement while speaking about hurricane preparation.
“During Hurricane Irma, we could not send an ambulance, fire truck or law enforcement out once the wind reached 45 mph,” he said. “Dispatchers are trained to give you information on how to do CPR, how to deliver a baby and how you can help someone who’s choking. We cannot get to you. This is why you need a plan.”
McCrane suggests leaving early if the area comes under a hurricane warning. He said it’s not always necessary to go hundreds of miles away, but it’s OK to visit family or friends out of state. He said having a plan to “shelter in place” at home should include having a safe room. The room should not have windows. It should be in the interior part of the home.
Harrigan said he takes it two steps further. His family learns the direction of the storm. If it’s coming from the northeast, the family is instructed to move to the southwest corner of the home. Then the family shifts to the opposite of the home with the safe room as the hurricane passes and the winds reverse direction.
“You have to think like that to protect yourself,” he said. “The other important thing is to make sure your safe room isn’t near a tree that could fall on the home and trap you. I’m learning that tree trimming is a real important part of a hurricane plan.”
Harrigan and McCrane are scheduled to speak again at the expo today. Harrigan, who shows slides of the cone of uncertainty and explains what it means, is speaking at 11 a.m. McCrane, who details Sarasota County’s new alert system, will talk at noon.
McCrane said Sarasota County will alert the media and use Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to tell residents when it’s safe to return home after a storm.
“We have a red, yellow and green system,” he said. “When the area is in red, it means there’s flooding and storm surge and other dangers. When it’s yellow, it means there’s debris and other issues and to return with caution. The green means it’s clear.”
Other speakers at the free event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Venice Community Center, 326 Nokomis Ave. S., Venice, include Phil Snyder, executive director of the Suncoast Humane Society. Snyder will explain that all shelters in Sarasota County are pet-friendly. It wasn’t the case in the past. Residents should never leave pets behind during a storm.
The city of Venice and vendors including the Venice Regional Bayfront Hospital, Jansen Shutters, the Division of Motor Vehicles, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and more are giving away items and information. The city will also help residents check to see if they live in a flood zone.
Another hurricane expo is planned at 3 p.m. June 19 at Community Presbyterian Church, 405 S. McCall Road, Englewood.
