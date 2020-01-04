ENGLEWOOD — Olivia Van Buren watched as a man on a motorcycle weaved in and out of traffic on Tuesday afternoon before suddenly hitting the mirror of another driver’s car.
The 18-year-old visitor from Michigan quickly called 911. She told the operator that her dad would follow the motorcycle in their Jeep because the rider didn’t stop. He headed from Alligator Drive in South Venice toward State Road 776.
“My dad was beeping the horn trying to get him to stop but he ended up getting a few cars ahead of us because he was driving so fast,” Van Buren said. “He even rode on the dotted lines between cars.”
Another woman also watched as the motorcycle driver hit the car and drove off.
“I figured he was going to stop so we kept going, but about a minute later he blew past us,” said Cindy Rush, who was just released from the hospital and was on her way home. “I knew he was coming up so fast on us that he wasn’t stopping. I thought he would have been hurt after hitting the side of the car off of Alligator Drive. He wasn’t, though.”
A couple of Sarasota County deputies were already working a single-car crash at an Englewood business when they were notified about the motorcycle headed into the area. Two deputies stopped their vehicles at the traffic light near Dearborn Street to wait for the bike.
The motorcycle rider stopped and dropped his older model Harley-Davidson Wide Glide. Gasoline later spilled from the motorcycle tank onto the road.
For more than an hour, deputies questioned six eye witnesses, including four who followed the motorcycle from Venice to Englewood, and the motorcycle rider, Richard Rice. Rice was not wearing a helmet.
Deputies would not say if alcohol was a factor as it was an on-going investigation at the time.
Deputies working the Englewood scene did not witness the initial crash in Venice and were working with other deputies with the owner of the damaged vehicle involved in that crash.
Rice was issued several citations at the scene for an upcoming court appearance, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
