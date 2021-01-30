SARASOTA — Suncoast Science Center and the Faulhaber Fab Lab is extending its STEM Saturday classes.
The classes, for kids in second grade to senior year, run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday.
They include chemistry, coding, electronics, engineering and robotics.
“Each session provides participants with the opportunity to explore the STEM subject of the week through collaborative, hands-on activities and the creation of take-home projects using the lab’s high-tech laser cutters, vinyl cutters, 3-D printers and more,” it said in a news release.
Those who take part enjoy the classes.
“The small group atmosphere is ideal and is coupled well with plenty of eager volunteers,” one participant’s mother said, according to the news release. “The Fab Lab has provided opportunities that we could not re-create at home or school due to the unique variety of tools and instruction that they have available. We feel grateful to have this extraordinary resource in our community.”
The Fab Lab has a variety of classes, involving everything from “coding by programming a tic-tac-toe game or building and launching a bottle rocket in engineering,” along with other activities.
The cost is $40 per class, and includes supplies. Space is limited because of COVID-19 policies.
To learn more or to see a class list, visit suncoastscience.org/stem-saturdays.
“STEM Saturdays classes are developed and led by high school students from the lab’s Student Proposals & Education Committee (SPEC), a program that empowers tomorrow’s leaders to pursue their passions through peer-to-peer education,” it said. “From curriculum development to project prototyping to volunteer training, all SPEC students manage all aspects of the class development with support from lab staff.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.