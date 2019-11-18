VENICE — In one of his last acts as mayor, John Holic presided over a lighthearted proclamation Tuesday in which he welcomed new fairies and residents to Venice.
He presented a proclamation to Princess Buttercup of the Kingdom of Venezia, portrayed by Addison Kearns, while Jean Trammell, chair of the city’s Public Art Advisory and Historic Preservation boards, looked on.
Trammell explained what’s going on with the fairy friendship.
“It’s a joint marketing effort between the Venice Art Center and Venice MainStreet to do something that’s fun in the city,” Trammell said. “We want to continue to make Venice a family friendly and fun place to come.”
Local artists created and painted small fairy doors to fairy homes, and placed them inside 21 local business in the downtown area.
“You don’t ever see the houses, just the fairy doors. Families, children, and children of all ages are welcome to search for fairy doors throughout Venice’s Historic District,” Trammell said. “Familes always need something simple and fun to do when you come to someplace new like Venice. You need to have these simple entertainments so they keep coming.
“I’ve got grand kids primed to hunt for the fairy doors,” she added. “The high-schoolers involved with displaying some of the doors are going to hunt for the other doors.”
Venice MainStreet cryptically announced the project recently on their Facebook page, saying “more information to come.”
What the local businesses do with the fairy doors is up to them.
“I don’t think everybody has wrapped their minds around it yet,” Trammell said. “One of our salons was delighted to hear about welcoming fairies. They do ‘fairy hair’ and though this will promote their fairy hair styles. I hope the others will think about it and how to promote it.”
“I was so pleased the mayor was willing to do that proclamation. He seemed pleased to be asked.”
