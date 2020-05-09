Epiphany Cathedral School staff and teachers took to Venice Avenue’s sidewalk for a parade from the school’s families and supporters.

About two dozen cars with families inside honked their horns and waved at the Epiphany workers as the cars drove westbound on Venice Avenue.

Epiphany Cathedral has been closed along with most other schools in the nation since mid-March due to COVID-19.

