PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a fake GoFundMe claiming to benefit the family of Khyler Edman.
Edman, 15, was killed defending his home and his 5-year-old sister when a stranger broke in on Sept. 26, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Ryan Cole, 27, has been implicated by authorities in the crime, though no charges related to Edman’s death have yet been filed.
A verified GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $84,000, organized by Edman’s mother, Jessica English, and friends Crystal Stone and Chad Ackermann.
The unauthorized GoFundMe campaign was similar but the title was misspelled as “Funaral Expenses.”
“We’ve been notified that a fake GoFundMe account has been opened, claiming to benefit Khyler’s family,” the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a statement. “Please only use the link provided in our blog post if you wish to assist. The link in our post is the valid account.”
The fake campaign has since been taken down, and no funds were raised, according to GoFundMe spokesperson Madeline Purdue.
“In general, there’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes at GoFundMe and we have a dedicated team of Trust & Safety experts to make sure GoFundMe is the safest place to give and get help,” Purdue said. “When a campaign is created on GoFundMe, we work with campaign organizers to ensure funds are transferred to the right place.”
If a donor has questions or wants to know more about a campaign before they donate, they can reach out to to the organizer or the GoFundMe team directly through the GoFundMe page, Purdue said.
Funds are also protected by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which means those who donate will be refunded “in the rare case that something isn’t right.”
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck said the agency’s Economic Crimes Unit will be looking into the origins of the fake account through GoFundMe, but she could not say what charges, if any, would apply.
Cole remains in custody at the Charlotte County Jail in connection with a separate burglary, believed to have been committed shortly after Edman’s death.
His next court date is an arraignment on Nov. 4.
