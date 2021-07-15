NOKOMIS - Two cars were damaged Thursday by a fire caused by a fallen power line in the 100 block of North Tamiami Trail, Nokomis.
The Nokomis Fire Department was dispatched at 9:51 a.m. to reports that a fallen power line that caused a car fire.
Nokomis Fire Chief Steve Kona said the power line fell underneath a parked car and started sparking. This caused the front of the car to catch on fire. The blaze spread to the interior.
The front of the car was completely burned.
One side of a truck parked next to the car also suffered fire damage. The truck was removed for repairs, Kona said.
According to Kona, the car had been dropped off for repairs. The customer had not yet been contacted.
There were no reported injuries from the fire.
