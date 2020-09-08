SARASOTA - Area authorities sprinted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Tuesday evening after a false alarm of a problematic situation.
The incident began with a 911 call at 5:44 p.m. with a person claiming there was a person with a gun inside the hospital.
Sarasota County, city of Sarasota and other agencies responded to the hospital in the 1700 block of Tamiami Trail to lock down the facility.
According to SMH spokeswoman Kim Savage, the case was unfortunate but not intentional.
Savage said a "confused patient ... triggered a 911 call."
The patient did not alert anyone at the hospital about the supposed gunman nor hospital officials, she said.
She said it caused "a bit of a flurry" as Sarasota Police Department worked with SMH public safety department to clear up the confusion taking place.
