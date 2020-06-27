NOKOMIS — A week after a crash on U.S. 41 at Bayshore Road killed two area residents, a memorial service was held at the site of the fatal crash for the families of the victims.
Bobby Watkins III, 30, of Venice, and Kayla Nevins, 24, of Nokomis, were southbound on a motorcycle when a SUV turned left in front of them on June 14. The motorcycle struck the vehicle and the young couple, that had just began dating, were killed.
On Sunday, family and friends of Watkins and Nevins returned to the scene of the tragedy and spent time on the highway.
“We had help from two awesome Sarasota County Sheriff’s (officers) so we could for one minute shut southbound 41 down so we could take a minute to do pictures of everyone at the crash sight,” Danielle VanPelt said in an email. “For one whole minute they let us do our thing and I can’t express how much that really meant not only to me but to Bobby’s father and everyone else.”
Bobby Watkins III had recently went into business with a friend for a fishing boat operation and had become a captain. Nevins was working at Pop’s Sunset Grille and was beloved by her co-workers, according to a manager there.
“Bobby and Kayla will be miss by so many,” VanPelt said in her email.
