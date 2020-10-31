VENICE — It's a situation of they said-they said.
Members of a family were escorted out of the Oct. 23 Venice High School football game after heated minutes on their wearing masks.
Jason Mort was attending the game with his fiancee and father when they stopped for the national anthem as it was played.
Mort said he and his family pulled down their masks while the music played.
As the music ended, according to Mort, an administrator chastised them to put on their masks.
"So I replied somewhat flippantly like: 'Oh, that does a lot of good,' and they called the cops," he said. "They told us if we don't leave the stadium, we would be arrested — so we turned and headed toward the gate."
That's not how Venice High or Sarasota County Schools believes it happened.
"It was not because of the masks," Assistant Principal Lindsay Gallof said.
They were removed for their "disruptive and aggressive behavior toward staff when addressed about wearing a mask," she said.
It was their demeanor that led to their banishment for the one game, she said.
"We have young kids and families around, we can't tolerate that kind of behavior," she said.
In a statement from the district, Communications Specialist Kelsey Whealy said it was not because of masks, but because of board policy, specifically Chapter 3.4 Section V about campus disorders and trespassing that states people on school grounds who "create a disturbance or refuse to leave the property when asked by the principal or person in charge are subject to criminal penalty as provided in Florida statues."
Mort said he and his fiancee both attempted to video portions of the 2-3 minute incident but he wasn't sure if any was usable. The Sarasota County Schools Police do not have body cameras.
To him, it's a matter of his rights through the Constitution and he's not someone who believes mask mandates matter much anyway, calling it "garbage."
He acknowledges COVID-19 is real, but believes people need to take care of their own safety; he also said he's been to many games where masks are often not worn properly in the stands.
"We know what we have to do, so we play the game," he said. "This is not a law; this is just some whimsical mandate that they've put out ...There has to be a victim for there to be a crime."
He thought it was a shame it happened after his father, a Vietnam veteran, was saluting the flag during "The Star-Spangled Banner."
"My flippant response was probably uncalled for — but it wasn't aggressive — it could probably have been seen as rude," he said, saying his response was "level."
Gallof said attendees are given simple reminders and haven't had any issues "at all."
"We have 1,800 kids at this school who keep their masks on all day long. To me it was: they were asked to leave; they didn't, so they were escorted out by the school police," she said.
Mort, who played quarterback for Venice High in 1995 "when we weren't very good," said he was standing up for his rights, but acknowledged they have the right to throw him out.
He said he had heard secondhand that he may be banished from future contests. He said he sent an email to the administration Wednesday and received a reply Thursday.
"Ultimately, I just want to go to the games, watch the end of the season and go on in life ... I just want to move on."
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com.
