VENICE - Retired animal expert and TV celebrity Jack Hanna, who owns a residence in Venice, is leaving the spotlight as his family says he is fighting cancer.
Hanna has been in and around Venice for years - although his main occupation has been as the director and then director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio.
And with that, he became a bit of a celebrity for decades as he showcased animals on shows like "Late Night With David Letterman," "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," "The Late Late Show" and "Good Morning America" through four decades.
He also has his own shows, including "Jack Hanna's Animal Adventures;" "Jack Hanna's Into the Wild" and "Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown."
In a Twitter statement released Wednesday, his family wrote of his medical situation.
"Doctors have diagnosed our dad, Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer's disease," it said. "His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in the public life as he used to, where people all over the world watched, learned and laughed alongside him."
Hanna, known as "Jungle Jack" by some and his wife, Suzi, spent time at The Wildlife Center of Venice back in 2018 as it started working on a refurbishment. It has since received a million dollar donation that made it the The Paul A. Gross and Veronica H. Gross Wildlife Center of Southwest Florida.
Through the years, Jack and Suzi Hanna have been seen in the community at a variety of mainstay restaurants. But Hanna has also been around the world with his work.
Back in 2018, the visited the Venice Wildlife Center on Border Road and spoke with its leadership and staff.
At one point during the visit, he was asked about having ducks in his dorm room during college.
“How do you know that?” he said, smiling. “I met my wife because of that, and we’ve been married for 50 years.”
The couple started working with wildlife while they were still students in college and connected with Columbus Zoo in 1978.
He told the staff the Columbus Zoo supports the Wildlife Center of Venice.
“The wildlife here is just as important as the wildlife anywhere in the world,” he said at the time.
In their Twitter message, the family noted he advocated "for improved wildlife habitats and focused on connecting the community with animals."
"He always said, 'You have to touch the heart to teach the mind.' Even though Dad is no longer able to travel and work in the same way, we know that his infectious enthusiasm has touched many heart and will continue to be his legacy," it said.
The message said his health has deteriorated quickly but he's still here.
"We can assure you that his great sense of humor continues to shine through," it said. "And yes - he still wears khakis at home."
The family said they are asking for privacy for everyone's safely during COVID-19 restrictions. They noted the irony since Hanna loved interacting with people.
"We are grateful that the many hearts he's touched over the years are with him through this journey, which gives us strength.
- Adam Hutchinson reporting contributed to this story.
