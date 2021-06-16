VENICE — Launched six years ago, Family Promise of South Sarasota County has grown immensely, assisting 162 families this past year.
Managing from small premises in Shamrock Boulevard until a few weeks ago, it moved to 850 Cockrill Street, off The Rialto at the Venice Presbyterian Church.
A case manager continues operating the Day Center at 720 Shamrock Blvd.
In their new offices, they opened a new Home Goods Closet with a storage area for dropped-off donations. Volunteers assist families shopping for non-food items, paper products, diapers, cleaning supplies and household items.
Executive Director Jennifer Fagenbaum and her team are currently working with six families.
“The past year was challenging with more families needing more assistance,” Fagenbaum said.
She said the group had been paying a month’s rent for those in need prior to COVID-19. With the pandemic, there were difficulties for more families and more need for assistance.
“In order to be able to rent in this area it is necessary to make $20 to $25 an hour,” Fagenbaum explained, “All service industry jobs, some nursing assistant care facilities, firemen, police officers, teachers, city and county employees need our help.”
The majority of their clients, 65 to 70%, are single mothers and most are not receiving child support mandated by the courts. Family Promise assists them to get legal help.
In 2020, 162 families participated in the 13-week Congregational Shelter of Churches program with more than 1,200 volunteers. Then came COVID-19; reducing it to three families per shelter and they were moved to hotels rooms.
Fagenbaum hopes the 13 churches will reopen on Oct. 1.
Families benefit living in scattered sites in different subdivisions learning to care for their homes as neighbors do. Family Promise offers a program with etiquette; how to deal with your landlord; personal finance and credit. Volunteers help with parenting skills; a banker talks about credit; a lawyer on good tenancy and the parenting child development officer attends day center group meetings.
As government financial assistance programs cease, Fagenbaum expects the eviction moratorium will end, creating a large number of evictions occurring in coming months — resulting in more families needing shelter and rental assistance.
The need is for volunteers as office crew working at the day center; answering the phone or door; stuffing envelopes, going through mailings; doing the inventory for the closet and stocking items.
Family Promise was created in the 1980’s was to keep children and families together and achieve a lasting self-sufficiency. Family Promise is a part of Social Services Dial 211 program.
“The last year was challenging, but invigorating, now the challenge has made me want to do more and better,” Fagenbaum said. “I am very proud Family Promise was recently voted the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit winner of 2021.”
Specific services provided include the Bridge Housing shelter program; Open Doors emergency shelter and hotels; rent and move-in assistance, divergence and case management where clients are out of shelter but still need help.
They are launching a new Pathways Home Program with portable housing rentals and starting a capital campaign to raise more than $10 million.
The offices open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. For more information, to donate or volunteer call 941-497-9881.
